A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission ordered a Chandigarh-based mobile shop to pay Rs 59,000 to a woman whose second-hand premium smartphone stopped working within four days of purchase. According to an Indian Express report, the Una District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the shop to refund the phone’s price, pay compensation for harassment and cover litigation costs, along with interest on the refund.

The commission, headed by President DR Thakur and member Anoop Kumar, directed the shop to refund Rs 29,000 to the complainant. It also awarded her Rs 20,000 for mental tension and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Together, these amounts total Rs 59,000, excluding interest. The commission further ordered interest at 9 per cent per annum on the Rs 29,000 refund, calculated from March 19, 2024—the date the consumer complaint was filed—until the amount is actually paid.

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Phone failed within days

According to the complaint, she bought a second-hand smartphone for Rs 29,000 on October 27, 2023. The shop gave her a written six-month warranty at the time of purchase.

However, the phone developed a fault and stopped working within three to four days. The complainant then approached the shop on November 3, 2023 and handed over the handset for repairs. She alleged that the shop assured her that an authorised company representative would examine the phone. The shop also reportedly promised a full refund within 15 days if the fault could not be repaired.

Refund promise not kept

To process the possible refund, the shop allegedly collected the bank details and QR code of her husband. Despite this, neither a repaired working phone nor the promised refund was provided.

The Indian Express report added that the complainant said she made repeated calls to follow up, but the matter remained unresolved. On January 18, 2024, the shop allegedly refused to return a functional smartphone and also did not refund her money.

After her legal notice went unanswered, she approached the Una District Consumer Commission on March 19, 2024. The shop did not file a reply or appear before the commission despite due service of notice, following which the case was decided ex parte.

Warranty became key evidence

While deciding the case, the commission relied on her affidavit, the purchase invoice dated October 27, 2023 and a copy of the legal notice sent to the shop. The invoice established that the second-hand phone was sold for Rs 29,000 and carried a handwritten six-month warranty.

The commission observed, “Through the evidence produced by complainant it has been proved that opposite party had sold defective phone to the complainant and despite having six months warranty the opposite party has not repaired the same after receiving it back on November 3, 2023 from the complainant.”

On this basis, the commission allowed her complaint and held the shop responsible for selling a defective phone and failing to repair or refund it despite the warranty.

Lesson for buyers

The case shows that a written warranty can be crucial evidence in a consumer dispute, especially when buying a second-hand phone. Buyers should preserve the invoice, warranty document, payment records, repair requests and all communication with the seller.

Consumers facing similar issues can seek help through their state consumer helpline or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. The Department of Consumer Affairs also lists 1800-11-4000 as a toll-free consumer assistance number.