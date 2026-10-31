A Hyderabad woman who complained of finding fungus in a Rs 230 pack of organic cooking butter has been awarded Rs 1 lakh in compensation by a consumer commission. According to an Indian Express report, the commission directed the retailer and manufacturer to each pay her Rs 50,000 after finding failures in maintaining the product’s recommended storage conditions.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, also ordered the two companies to each pay another Rs 50,000 as punitive damages into the consumer welfare fund. This additional Rs 1 lakh is separate from the compensation payable to the woman.

The commission, comprising president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members PVTR Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala, further directed a refund of the Rs 230 purchase price and payment of Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

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Woman said butter was covered in fungus

According to the complaint, the woman bought a pack of organic cooking butter from the retailer for Rs 230. After reaching home and opening it, she allegedly found that the butter was covered in fungus.

She took the product back to the shop, but alleged that the staff responded irresponsibly and threatened her. She then contacted the manufacturer and issued a legal notice to it and the authorities concerned, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

In its reply to the notice, the manufacturer pointed to a storage problem at the retail outlet. It said the store’s open chiller had not maintained the temperature recommended for the product.

Retailer denied responsibility for the packaged product

Before the commission, the retailer denied the allegations and argued that it was only the seller of a pre-packed, sealed food product. It maintained that it had no role in manufacturing, packaging or marketing the butter and sought to distance itself from responsibility for the complaint.

The manufacturer, meanwhile, said it acted immediately after receiving the woman’s complaint. It told the commission that an expert committee visited the store, examined the product and investigated the temperatures maintained in the cold-storage and refrigeration facilities.

According to the manufacturer, those temperatures did not match the product-specific requirements.

Commission found failures by both companies

After examining the report, the commission held that neither company had taken adequate preventive measures to protect the quality of the butter sold to consumers.

According to the IE report, the retailer had failed to maintain the required storage temperature. It also held the manufacturer responsible for failing to check the conditions in which its product was stored and offered for sale at the outlet.

“The 2nd opposite party who is the manufacturer of the product failed to check the storage conditions and temperature maintained for the storage of the product,” the commission noted. It added that the seller “also failed to take proper care to maintain the storage temperature”.

The finding rejected the attempt to treat responsibility as resting solely with one side. The commission identified shortcomings both in the retailer’s handling of the product and in the manufacturer’s checks on its storage conditions, IE reported.

Risk of contamination central to the finding

The commission observed that the failure to maintain the recommended temperature had compromised the food.

“The opposite parties here in failed to take precautionary measures to maintain the recommended storage temperature required and as such the food material packed becomes adulterated and becomes harmful for human consumption, if it was consumed without noticing the contamination,” it said.

The concern was the risk posed by the contaminated product. The supplied account does not state that the woman consumed the butter or suffered an illness.

Rs 1 lakh for the woman, another Rs 1 lakh for the welfare fund

The order separates the woman’s compensation from the punitive damages imposed on the businesses.

The retailer and manufacturer must each pay Rs 50,000 to the complainant, bringing her compensation to Rs 1 lakh. Each must also deposit Rs 50,000 into the consumer welfare fund as punitive damages.

In addition, the commission directed the refund of the Rs 230 purchase price and payment of Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.

The Rs 2 lakh combined figure therefore covers two different payments: Rs 1 lakh in compensation to the woman and Rs 1 lakh in punitive damages for the welfare fund. It is not a Rs 2 lakh payout to the complainant.

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Companies told not to repeat unfair practices

The commission directed both companies to discontinue unfair or restrictive trade practices and not repeat them. It also ordered that copies of its decision be sent to the FSSAI, Telangana food safety authorities, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Supreme Court and the Telangana High Court.

The order places responsibility on both businesses for the storage failures identified in this case as the retailer could not avoid liability merely because the butter was sold in a sealed pack, while the manufacturer was held accountable for failing to check the conditions in which its product was being sold.