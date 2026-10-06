A Maharashtra consumer commission has upheld a Rs 1.25 lakh award to a woman who found a dead insect inside a sealed bottle of fruit-based beverage, The Indian Express reported. The commission also rejected the manufacturer’s arguments over laboratory testing, shelf life and the handling of evidence.

The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the presence of a dead insect inside a sealed beverage amounted to a manufacturing and packaging defect and constituted deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The state commission dismissed the beverage manufacturer’s appeal against an August 2018 order of the South Mumbai District Consumer Commission, which had directed the company and the authorised seller to refund the Rs 50 cost of the bottle, pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

According to The Indian Express, the state commission said attempts to defeat the consumer’s grievance through technical objections relating to laboratory accreditation and procedural issues were unacceptable.

The order was passed on September 30 by presiding member Nisha Amol Chavhan and member Vijay Premchandani.

Woman finds insect in sealed bottle

According to The Indian Express, the complaint dates back to October 2011, when the woman purchased a one-litre bottle of an orange fruit-based beverage for Rs 50 from an authorised seller.

The woman reportedly took the bottle out of the refrigerator to serve it to guests and noticed a dead insect floating inside the bottle before the seal had been opened.

According to her complaint, the sight shocked and disgusted her guests, who did not consume anything further that evening. She alleged that the incident caused embarrassment to her and her family. She subsequently issued a legal notice to the beverage company on November 2, 2011.

A consumer response coordinator from the company visited her home to inspect the bottle. The woman said the representative acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and apologised.

She was also asked to provide photographs of the defective product so that they could be sent to the company’s quality-control department. The woman said she complied and sent a further reminder, but received no resolution.

She filed a consumer complaint before the South Mumbai district commission on January 27, 2012.

District commission awards Rs 1.25 lakh

The district commission ruled in the woman’s favour on August 30, 2018. It held the beverage company and authorised seller liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The company and seller were directed to refund Rs 50, the price of the bottle, pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the mental agony caused and pay Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

The beverage manufacturer challenged the order before the Maharashtra State Consumer Commission.

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Company challenges laboratory report

The manufacturer argued that the district commission had wrongly relied on a precedent involving a solid food product where visual examination was considered sufficient.

It also challenged the laboratory that examined the bottle, arguing that it was not an “appropriate laboratory” under the applicable law and that its report was therefore legally invalid.

The company further argued that the woman had delayed sending the bottle for testing until after its four-month shelf life had expired. It alleged that she had initially refused to hand over the bottle to the manufacturer, preventing timely scientific examination of the product.

The woman did not appear before the state commission despite being served notices, and the appeal proceeded ex parte against her.

‘Shelf life cannot create a dead insect’

The state commission rejected the manufacturer’s arguments. On the question of why the woman did not hand over the bottle to the manufacturer before initiating legal proceedings, the commission found no fault with her decision.

It observed that giving the primary physical evidence to the party accused of the manufacturing defect before legal proceedings could have jeopardised the consumer’s case. The commission also rejected the argument based on the product’s expiry.

It said the end of a beverage’s shelf life could lead to natural degradation, fermentation or spoilage, but could not explain the appearance of a dead insect inside a sealed bottle.

‘Thing speaks for itself’

The commission also dealt with the manufacturer’s objection that the laboratory examination was based on visual inspection. It said the laboratory’s primary purpose in the circumstances was to establish whether the bottle’s factory seal remained intact and whether a foreign object was present inside.

The commission held that where a macroscopic foreign object such as a dead insect is found inside a sealed container, chemical analysis of the beverage is secondary if the physical contamination and integrity of the seal are established.

It invoked the principle of res ipsa loquitur, meaning “the thing speaks for itself”.

The state commission said the presence of the insect inside the sealed beverage pointed to a manufacturing or packaging defect and was sufficient to sustain the consumer’s grievance.

Rs 1.25 lakh compensation upheld

The Maharashtra State Consumer Commission consequently dismissed the manufacturer’s appeal and upheld the district commission’s order. The relief confirmed against the company and authorised seller was Rs 50 refund for the beverage, Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 25,000 litigation costs.

The total monetary relief stood at Rs 1.25 lakh, apart from the refund of the Rs 50 purchase price as specifically ordered.

Takeaway

According to The Indian Express, the case notes the responsibility of manufacturers of packaged food and beverages to maintain hygiene and quality throughout the manufacturing and bottling process. It also shows that a consumer’s complaint cannot necessarily be defeated merely by raising technical objections about testing procedures when the alleged defect is a visibly identifiable foreign object inside a sealed product.

For consumers who find contamination in a packaged product, preserving the original packaging, seal, photographs, purchase records and other evidence can be important when seeking redressal.