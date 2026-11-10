Nearly 12 years after a 38-year-old woman died following cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Hisar, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held the operating surgeon guilty of medical negligence and directed him to pay Rs 16 lakh to her husband, The Indian Express reported.

The commission found that the surgeon had damaged a vital vein during the procedure and failed to recognise signs of internal bleeding, including falling blood pressure and difficulty in recovering from anaesthesia. However, it clarified that the evidence did not establish that these failures caused the woman’s subsequent complications or eventual death.

The NCDRC bench, comprising president Justice A P Sahi and member Bharat Kumar Pandya, passed the order on October 29 while hearing a complaint filed by the woman’s husband. He had alleged that negligent surgery and inadequate post-operative care led to his wife’s death and sought nearly Rs 5 crore in compensation, including damages, loss of future income and medical expenses.

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According to The Indian Express, the woman underwent abdominoplasty and liposuction at a private hospital on the night of October 13, 2014. Her condition deteriorated after the procedure, and she was shifted between hospitals before dying on November 16, 2014.

Surgeon failed to detect signs of internal bleeding

The complainant alleged that the couple had initially approached the surgeon for rhinoplasty, a procedure to reshape the nose. However, the surgeon allegedly persuaded them to add abdominoplasty and liposuction, describing the procedures as simple and requiring only a day’s hospitalisation.

The surgeon denied the allegations of negligence.

On examining the medical records, the NCDRC found that the woman’s condition showed several serious warning signs within hours of the surgery. Her haemoglobin, platelet and haematocrit levels had fallen substantially. She also experienced falling blood pressure, difficulty recovering from anaesthesia and an inability to maintain spontaneous breathing.

She was shifted to intensive care and subsequently taken to another private hospital in the early hours of October 14. The hospital recorded that she was in hypovolemic shock. She was later moved to another private hospital, where further treatment was provided and the damaged vein was identified.

The commission said the most likely explanation was that the right paraumbilical vein had been damaged or ruptured during the surgery.

It held the surgeon negligent for causing the injury and failing to recognise the signs of internal bleeding or take appropriate investigative and treatment measures.

The commission also criticised the surgeon for not maintaining complete medical records, including details of the operation, vital parameters and medicines administered during and after the procedure.

Commission does not link negligence to eventual death

The NCDRC distinguished between the surgeon’s established negligence during and immediately after the procedure and the subsequent events that led to the woman’s death.

Her condition improved at the second private hospital and she was discharged on October 29, 2014. The following day, her husband shifted her to a third private hospital against medical advice.

She was readmitted to the second hospital on November 9 with further complications, including perforation peritonitis, bowel gangrene, acute kidney injury and septic shock. She died there on November 16.

The commission observed that the woman’s condition had stabilised at the second hospital before she was shifted against medical advice. It also noted that she was moved between hospitals after October 29 and that the subsequent treatment at those facilities was beyond the scope of the complaint.

Consequently, while holding the surgeon responsible for damaging the vein and failing to manage the internal bleeding, the commission found insufficient evidence to establish that these failures caused the complications that developed later or the woman’s eventual death.

Hospital not held liable

The commission also examined whether the first hospital could be held responsible for the surgeon’s negligence.

It found that the surgeon had assembled his own medical team, was not an employee of the hospital and had provided the medical services independently. The NCDRC therefore held the hospital not liable.

The commission directed the surgeon to pay Rs 16 lakh to the woman’s husband.

Takeaway

Patients should understand the risks of proposed procedures, seek clarity on additional procedures recommended by a surgeon and retain copies of consent forms, medical records, test reports and discharge summaries. The case also underlines the importance of maintaining complete treatment records and promptly investigating warning signs such as falling blood pressure or difficulty recovering from anaesthesia.