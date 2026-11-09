A Punjab consumer commission has held a hospital and a treating doctor responsible for medical negligence after a 71-year-old woman allegedly developed four bedsores during a five-day hospital stay, The Indian Express reported. The woman died two months later, with the hospital’s death summary recording bed sore-acquired sepsis and septic shock as the cause of death.

According to The Indian Express, the Hoshiarpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the hospital and doctor to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the woman’s family, along with Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total payout to Rs 15.5 lakh.

The commission, comprising president Naveen Puri and members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, found that the woman had developed the bedsores during her hospitalisation in October 2025 and that the hospital and doctor had failed to provide adequate care.

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In its October 1 order, the commission described the case as one of clear negligence and deficiency in service, observing that the patient had acquired bedsores during a hospital stay of just five days.

According to IE, the family alleged that the woman was admitted to the hospital with fever and was discharged five days later with four bedsores on her back.

Family notices four bedsores on night of discharge

The family said the woman had been suffering from fever during the last week of September 2025. She consulted the doctor in the first week of October and was admitted to his hospital on his advice.

She was discharged on October 6, after five days of hospitalisation, for which the family paid Rs 1.16 lakh.

That night, while helping her change clothes, the family noticed four bedsores on her back. They claimed that she had been alert, able to sit and interact with them both at the time of admission and during her hospital stay.

The family contacted the hospital and shared photographs and videos of the wounds. According to their complaint, the treating doctor called one of the family members to the hospital on October 7 and admitted that the staff had been negligent.

The doctor allegedly said that hospital staff had failed to maintain the woman’s hygiene and had not allowed her to change positions while lying in bed.

The hospital subsequently prescribed medication for the bedsores and arranged dressing services at the woman’s home on four to five occasions. However, the family claimed that her condition did not improve despite further consultations and medication.

On December 5, 2025, her condition deteriorated and she was readmitted to the hospital. She died the same day. The family relied on the hospital’s death summary, which recorded the cause of death as bed sore-acquired sepsis, septic shock and multi-organ involvement.

The family approached the consumer commission seeking Rs 30 lakh in compensation for alleged medical negligence and deficiency in service, besides other relief.

Hospital denies negligence, says no bedsores at discharge

The hospital, represented by advocate N S Nayyar, denied the allegations. It submitted that the woman did not have bedsores when she was admitted and that preventive measures had been followed during her hospitalisation.

These measures allegedly included regularly repositioning the patient, using an air mattress and providing adequate nutrition. The hospital maintained that there were no bedsores when she was discharged and that their presence was not recorded in her medical file.

It also argued that the nursing and medical records did not indicate any bedsores during the hospital stay and alleged that the wounds appeared only after discharge.

The hospital said that when the family approached it with photographs of the wounds, they were referred to the plastic surgery outpatient department for treatment. It further maintained that the woman was brought back in a critical condition on December 5 and could not be saved despite the medical care provided.

Commission rejects hospital’s explanation

The commission rejected the hospital’s defence, observing that it was not possible for four bedsores to have developed within just a few hours of discharge, particularly when there was no history of such wounds at the time of admission.

It also questioned how the hospital staff could have failed to notice the bedsores during the five-day stay, especially when the patient’s clothes were changed daily.

The commission found that the hospital and doctor had failed to properly document the bedsores in the patient’s medical records or ensure timely treatment. It observed that her condition subsequently deteriorated and that the hospital’s own death summary linked her death to bed sore-acquired sepsis and septic shock.

Holding the hospital and treating doctor responsible for negligence and deficiency in service, the commission directed them to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the family and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

It also held that the hospital’s insurer and the doctor’s insurer would be liable to cover the amounts payable by their respective insured parties.

Takeaway

It is important to monitor patients for pressure sores, particularly during hospital stays. Bedsores can develop when pressure on the skin is not relieved through regular repositioning and appropriate care.

Families should raise concerns with hospital staff if they notice changes in a patient’s skin or signs of wounds during or after hospitalisation. Discharge summaries, medical records, photographs, bills and written communication with the hospital can also be important evidence if a complaint over medical care arises.