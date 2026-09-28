An Andhra Pradesh widow has won a consumer dispute over a Rs 1 crore life insurance claim after the insurer rejected the payout alleging that her husband had inflated his income while taking the policy.

The Kurnool District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the insurer had failed to establish that the policyholder had deliberately misrepresented his income or suppressed material information. It directed the insurer to pay the widow the full Rs 1 crore assured amount, along with Rs 25,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

According to The Indian Express, the commission found the insurer’s repudiation of the claim to be unjustified and amounting to deficiency in service.

The order was passed on August 28 by commission president Karanam Kishore Kumar and members N Narayana Reddy and S Nazima Kausar.

Policyholder dies in road accident

According to the case details, the deceased was a stone factory owner who had taken a Rs 1 crore insurance policy. The policy commenced on March 13, 2024, and was valid until March 11, 2027. Under its terms, the nominee was entitled to the assured amount and applicable accidental death benefit in the event of an accidental death.

The Indian Express reported that on July 28, 2025, at around 8:45 pm, the man was travelling in a mini truck when he met with a road accident.

He suffered serious injuries to his head and legs and was taken to a government hospital, where he was declared dead.

His wife, who was the nominee under the policy, subsequently submitted the claim form and required documents to the insurer. The claim was rejected in October 2025.

Insurer alleges income was inflated

The insurer alleged that the policyholder had suppressed or deliberately inflated his income when applying for the policy. According to the insurer, an investigation found discrepancies in the income disclosed in the policy documents.

It claimed that the deceased had been involved in the stone business for around 10 years and that his son had allegedly stated during the investigation that the income had been intentionally inflated to qualify for the policy.

The insurer also relied on bank statements and a declaration allegedly submitted by the widow, arguing that these documents showed inconsistencies in the income disclosed when the policy was taken.

It maintained that the policy terms permitted rejection of claims involving fraudulent or false statements.

Widow says husband had sufficient income

The widow disputed the allegations. She said her husband owned a stone polishing factory, lorries and agricultural land, and had sufficient income and financial resources to pay the insurance premiums.

She argued that the insurer’s allegation of income inflation was baseless. The widow was represented before the commission by advocate Siv Sudarsha.

Commission says investigation report is not proof of fraud

The consumer commission examined the material relied upon by the insurer and found that its case rested largely on the investigation report and an alleged statement attributed to the deceased’s son.

The commission said an investigation report essentially contained the conclusions of the insurer’s investigator and could not, by itself, constitute conclusive proof of fraud or intentional misrepresentation.

It also questioned whether the alleged statement by the son amounted to a clear admission that the policyholder had deliberately inflated his income.

“The opposite party (insurance company) has not satisfactorily established that the statement constitutes a clear and unequivocal admission that the insured deliberately inflated his income in the proposal form,” the commission held.

It further observed that even if such a statement had been made, it would not by itself establish what the policyholder intended when filling out the proposal form.

Insurer accepted policy and premiums

The commission also noted that the insurer had accepted the proposal, issued the policy and received the premium.

Once the insurer had undertaken the risk, it was required to establish a valid contractual or statutory basis for rejecting the claim.

“A repudiation based on an unproved allegation of income inflation cannot be sustained,” The Indian Express quoted the commission as saying.

The commission held that the insurer’s repudiation letter dated October 23, 2025, was not justified and amounted to deficiency in service.

Widow gets Rs 1 crore

The commission directed the insurer to pay the widow Rs 1 crore towards the assured amount under the policy, Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. The insurer was directed to make the payment within 45 days.

Takeaway

The case shows that an insurer cannot necessarily reject a claim merely by pointing to an alleged discrepancy in the income disclosed in a policy proposal. Where an insurer alleges fraud or material misrepresentation, the commission’s ruling indicates that it must be able to establish the alleged deliberate misstatement and its relevance to the repudiation.