A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed an international airline and an online travel agency to pay Rs 3.06 lakh to the family of a man who cancelled his planned trip to the United States after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

The man and his wife had booked flight tickets worth Rs 1.86 lakh for travel from Hyderabad to Atlanta in 2024. However, after he suffered a seizure and subsequent medical investigations revealed a brain tumour, he underwent surgery and was advised to undergo six weeks of radiation treatment.

According to The Indian Express, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, held that the medical circumstances behind the cancellation could not be treated as a routine change of travel plans. It found that the airline and the travel agency had unjustifiably denied the refund and left the family pursuing the matter between the two service providers.

In its order, commission president M Ramgopal Reddy and members J Shyamala and D SreeDevi directed the opposite parties to refund the ticket amount, pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience, and provide Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs, The Indian Express reported.

Brain tumour diagnosis forces cancellation of US trip

The complaint was filed by a Hyderabad resident who had booked international tickets with his wife through an online travel agency. The total fare was Rs 1,86,168.

Before the scheduled journey, the man suffered a seizure. Medical investigations subsequently revealed a brain tumour, following which he underwent brain surgery. Doctors later diagnosed the tumour as malignant and advised him to undergo six weeks of radiation treatment.

The man and his family contacted the airline seeking cancellation and a full refund on medical grounds. Since the tickets had been booked through the online platform, they were allegedly advised to route the request through the travel agency.

The family claimed that the airline and the agency repeatedly redirected them to each other, while the refund request remained unresolved.

The complainant also alleged that the travel agency offered to refund around Rs 95,000 instead of the full ticket amount. He subsequently issued a legal notice seeking a full refund and compensation for the distress caused by the handling of the request.

The man died while the consumer proceedings were pending, after which his wife and children pursued the case.

Airline says tickets were booked through travel agency

The airline argued before the commission that the tickets had been booked through the travel agency and that the agency was responsible for processing the refund.

It also submitted that the passenger had been offered the option of keeping the tickets open for future travel.

However, the family maintained that the cancellation was initiated by a serious medical condition that made the planned international journey impractical and that the refund request should have been considered on medical grounds.

Commission questions denial of medical refund

The commission examined the medical records and observed that the cancellation was not sought for personal convenience but followed a serious diagnosis, surgery and medical advice for further treatment.

It held that where medical evidence satisfies the applicable conditions for a medical waiver, an airline cannot simply reject the refund request without establishing why the passenger did not qualify.

The commission also took note of the family’s repeated efforts to obtain relief from the airline and the travel agency.

It observed that the amount paid for unused tickets could not be retained merely by invoking cancellation rules when the complainants had established the medical circumstances and entitlement to the applicable waiver.

The commission held the service providers liable for deficiency in service, finding that the family should not have been compelled to repeatedly approach both parties to resolve a refund request arising from a serious medical situation.

Airline and travel agency ordered to pay Rs 3.06 lakh

The commission directed the airline and the online travel agency to provide the following relief:

Rs 1,86,168 as a refund of the unused flight tickets.

Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony, inconvenience and harassment.

Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs.

The total amount ordered is Rs 3,06,168.

Takeaway

Passengers should check the applicable medical-waiver conditions and submit supporting documents when requesting cancellation on health grounds. The commission’s findings reveal that airlines and travel agencies must address such requests fairly and cannot avoid responsibility by shifting the burden between themselves.