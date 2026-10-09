A man in Telangana won back Rs 2.24 lakh after a consumer commission found that an overseas education consultancy collected the amount to apply to US universities on behalf of his daughter but failed to submit the applications.

According to The Indian Express news report, the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 10,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs, calling the non-refund an “unfair trade practice” under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The complainant approached the consultancy in 2024 after his daughter completed her Intermediate (Class 12-equivalent). He wanted her to pursue higher studies abroad.

According to the complaint, the firm agreed to process:

MBBS admission applications to five universities in the UK

Biology course applications to 10 universities in the US

The father paid Rs 70,800 for the UK applications and Rs 2,24,200 for the US applications, totalling Rs 2.95 lakh.

While the consultancy did apply to the five UK universities, it allegedly did not file any applications to the US universities despite receiving the full fee for that service.

Refund demand and commission’s findings

When the daughter changed her plans and the father sought a refund of the unutilised US application fee, the consultancy did not respond. He then moved the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and seeking refund and compensation. The consultancy and its director did not appear before the panel.

The commission examined the application form, terms and conditions, email exchanges and payment proof. It found that the complainant had established payment of Rs 2.95 lakh and that his refund requests had been ignored, The Indian Express report added.

“Owing to the delay in applying to the USA University, the complainant herein sought refund of the amount as his daughter changed her plan, then the Opposite Parties (consultancy) are not allowed to keep the hard earned money of the complainant,” the order dated September 30 said.

The panel, comprising President Chitneni Latha Kumari and members D Madhavi Latha and Kathyayani Khandavilli, held that “the action of non refunding of the amount by the Opposite Parties attracts the definition of unfair trade practice of Consumer Protection Act 2019”.

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What the consumer panel ordered

The commission directed the consultancy and its director, jointly and severally, to:

Refund Rs 2,24,200 collected for the US university applications

Pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony

Pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs

The order highlights that overseas education consultancies cannot retain fees for admission services they failed to deliver.

What consumers can do in similar situation?

The ruling underlines that overseas education consultancies cannot retain fees for services they failed to deliver; not applying to promised universities and refusing to refund unutilised amounts can amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Consumers facing similar issues can contact their State Consumer Helpline (in Telangana: 0771-2582902), call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915, or file a complaint with the appropriate consumer commission to seek a refund and compensation.