A Ludhiana man who alleged that he developed a stomach infection after consuming chapatis made from expired whole wheat flour has secured relief from a consumer commission, which found that a supermarket chain had sold him atta that had passed its expiry date nearly two weeks before the purchase, The Indian Express reported.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, directed the store to refund Rs 341, the price of one 10-kg bag of atta, along with interest at 8% per annum from the date of purchase until payment. It also ordered the retailer to pay Rs 20,000 as composite costs.

According to The Indian Express, the commission, comprising president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat, observed that the complainant had fallen ill after consuming rotis prepared from the flour and had suffered abdominal pain, eventually requiring hospital treatment.

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In its November 3 order, the commission held that the retailer was guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, noting that the sale of expired food products had infringed the consumer’s statutory right to safety.

“The complaint is maintainable as the complainant has the right to maintain an action where his statutory ‘right to safety’ has been infringed,” the commission said.

It added that the store’s acts and omissions had caused health problems and monetary loss, besides mental agony and shock to the complainant.

Man discovers atta had expired 12 days before purchase

According to The Indian Express, the complainant purchased two 10-kg bags of whole wheat chakki atta from a supermarket chain for Rs 682. The purchase was made against an invoice dated May 22.

He alleged that he fell ill after eating chapatis prepared using the flour and developed a stomach infection. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana for treatment.

According to his complaint, doctors informed him that the infection could have resulted from consuming contaminated food. The man then checked the flour packaging and discovered that the atta had expired on May 10 – 12 days before he purchased it.

He alleged that the store had failed to remove the expired product from its shelves and had sold it despite the expiry date having passed.

The complainant said he contacted the retailer and informed its staff about his illness and the suspected link with the expired flour. However, he alleged that the store did not accept responsibility. Instead, its staff threatened him and offered Rs 2,000 to settle the matter.

Claiming that the sale of expired food had affected his health and caused financial loss, the man approached the consumer commission seeking compensation and litigation expenses.

Store does not contest complaint

The retailer did not respond to the notice issued by the commission and was proceeded against ex parte, meaning the matter was heard without its participation.

After examining the complaint and the material placed on record, the commission concluded that the store had committed deficiency in service and adopted an unfair trade practice by selling expired atta.

The commission said the consumer had the right to seek redressal when a product infringed his statutory right to safety. It also took note of the health problems, monetary loss and mental distress described in the complaint.

The order directed the retailer to refund the price of one bag of expired atta, amounting to Rs 341, with interest at 8% per annum calculated from the invoice date until the amount is actually paid.

The store was also directed to pay Rs 20,000 as composite costs within 30 days of receiving a copy of the order.

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Takeaway

Consumers who discover that a retailer has sold them expired goods can preserve the packaging, purchase invoice and other relevant records, and document any complaint made to the seller. When consumption of a product is followed by illness, medical records and treatment documents can also help establish the circumstances of a consumer complaint.