An unboxing video has helped a consumer win Rs 25,000 from a company after a speaker ordered through its website was delivered without the wireless microphone advertised as part of the package, The Indian Express reported. The Shimla District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, directing it to supply the missing accessory or refund the purchase price.

The commission, comprising president Baldev Singh and member Nidhi Sharma, also directed the company to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total payout to Rs 25,000.

According to The Indian Express, the complainant had placed an online order for the speaker on January 2 and paid Rs 6,566 through the company’s website. The product listing showed that the package would include a speaker, a wireless microphone and other accessories mentioned in the specifications.

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The speaker was delivered to his home on January 6. However, when he opened the package, he allegedly discovered that the wireless microphone was missing.

Unboxing video becomes key evidence

The complainant told the commission that he had recorded a complete and uninterrupted video while opening the sealed package to document the condition of the product at the time of delivery.

He maintained that the package was received in a sealed condition and was opened only while recording the video. After discovering that the microphone was missing, he lodged a complaint with the company through email on the same day.

The company initially assured him that it would address the grievance. It also asked him to upload the unboxing video, which he subsequently provided. However, the issue remained unresolved despite the assurances.

The commission noted that the complainant had submitted his affidavit, a copy of the tax invoice, the unboxing video and the email complaint as evidence.

In its October 6 order, the commission observed that the evidence was sufficient to establish that the company had failed to supply the complete product set advertised on its website, despite receiving payment of Rs 6,566.

Company fails to appear before commission

The commission noted that notice had been served on the company, but no representative appeared on its behalf. The proceedings therefore continued ex parte.

After examining the evidence, the commission held the company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

It directed the company to replace the missing wireless microphone and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental harassment, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

The commission further ordered that if the company failed to supply the missing microphone, it would have to refund the entire purchase amount of Rs 6,566.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights the importance of preserving evidence when an online order arrives incomplete. Consumers should record the opening of sealed packages, retain invoices and product listings, and keep copies of emails or complaints sent to the seller.

An unboxing video, as in this case, can help establish what was actually delivered and whether the package contained all the accessories promised in the product description.