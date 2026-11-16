A 34-year-old man who allegedly continued to pay monthly instalments for a mobile phone that was never delivered to him has won relief from a Hyderabad consumer commission, which has directed an electronics retailer to pay him nearly Rs 1.15 lakh, The Indian Express reported.

The commission found that the retailer had failed to establish that the handset was physically handed over to the customer. It also directed the store to ensure the complete closure or satisfaction of the consumer loan account linked to the purchase.

According to The Indian Express, the order was passed on October 28 by a bench comprising president Chitneni Latha Kumari and member D Madhavi Latha. The commission held that collecting the full price of an electronic device through consumer loan credit and digital payment, without being able to prove its delivery, amounted to gross deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

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“A retail store that collects the full purchase price of an electronic device (partly through consumer loan credit and partly through digital payment) but fails to provide proof of physical delivery is guilty of gross deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the commission observed.

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Customer shares OTP, but phone is allegedly never delivered

According to The Indian Express, the complainant visited the retailer’s showroom in March 2024 to purchase a mobile phone under a zero-interest EMI scheme. After submitting the required documents, he was allegedly told by a showroom executive that the handset would be available for collection once the finance company approved the transaction and released the payment.

The customer was asked to return to the showroom after a few days. He subsequently received a request from the executive to share a one-time password (OTP), purportedly to facilitate the dispatch of the phone.

The man alleged that he shared the OTP but never received the handset. Despite repeatedly following up, he was allegedly given assurances that the phone would be delivered shortly or that the amount would be refunded.

Meanwhile, the financial commitment had already begun. An EMI of Rs 4,204 was debited from his bank account on April 3, 2024, even though, according to his complaint, the phone had not been delivered. He alleged that the deductions continued in the following months.

The man then approached the consumer commission, accusing the retailer of negligence, deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. He was represented by advocate Ch Sudharani.

Retailer claims phone was handed over, alleges fraud

The retailer disputed the complainant’s version, maintaining that he had taken physical delivery of the phone on the date of purchase. It argued that the bill and receipt were generated only after the finance company confirmed payment.

The store also sought to distance itself from the loan arrangement, contending that the finance company had independently assessed the customer’s eligibility and sanctioned the loan.

In another line of defence, the retailer alleged that the complainant had colluded with another person to obtain loans for purchasing electronic products and then handed over those products to her for resale. It argued that the allegations required a police investigation to establish whether the complainant and others were involved in fraud.

The commission, however, said the retailer had failed to substantiate these claims with sufficient evidence.

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No proof of delivery or evidence linking customer to alleged fraud

The commission noted that the retailer had not produced an FIR, police chargesheet or judicial order connecting the complainant to any alleged criminal conspiracy.

“Mere allegations of fraud do not, by themselves, prevent this commission from examining the consumer dispute arising out of the purchase transaction,” it said.

The retailer could not produce documentary evidence establishing that the handset had actually been handed over to the customer. The commission pointed to the absence of a stock register entry, gate pass or signed delivery acknowledgement identifying the phone allegedly delivered.

The bench also took note of the financial burden on the complainant, describing him as a bike driver earning a modest livelihood who had been subjected to recurring EMI deductions of Rs 4,204 without receiving or using the product for which the loan had been taken.

It said the retailer’s failure to take appropriate steps to resolve the complaint raised concerns about its diligence and commitment to ensuring transparent and hassle-free transactions.

How much will the retailer have to pay?

The commission directed the retailer to pay the complainant Rs 74,698 towards the full cost of the undelivered phone. It also awarded Rs 30,000 as compensation for the harassment and mental agony suffered by him and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The total amount payable comes to Rs 1,14,698, or approximately Rs 1.15 lakh. In addition, the retailer has been directed to ensure the complete closure or satisfaction of the consumer loan account.

Takeaway

A retailer cannot establish delivery merely by producing a bill or pointing to the approval of a consumer loan. When a customer disputes receiving a product, the retailer must be able to demonstrate that the item was physically handed over.

For consumers buying electronics through EMI schemes, it is important to retain invoices, loan statements, payment records and communications with the showroom. Where a product is meant to be collected or delivered later, customers should also seek a written acknowledgement confirming receipt.