A senior citizen is set to receive about Rs 44 lakh after the Delhi State Consumer Commission upheld an order requiring the bank to refund Rs 42.92 lakh withdrawn from her accounts, pay 7% annual interest and provide Rs 1 lakh in compensation. According to an Indian Express report, the commission found that the bank had not produced documents showing she had approved a change to her registered mobile number or the upgrade of her internet banking access.

The commission dismissed the bank’s appeal against the district consumer forum’s August 11, 2025, order. The refund, with interest calculated from the dates of the disputed transactions, means the total payout will depend on when the bank complies. If it fails to meet the order’s three-month deadline, the interest rate will rise to 9% a year until payment, the report stated.

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Money taken from two accounts

The complainant said that Rs 42.92 lakh had been withdrawn without her knowledge or consent from her savings and overdraft accounts in July 2021. The complaint said about Rs 3.33 lakh was taken from her savings account and Rs 39.59 lakh from her overdraft account.

She alleged that her former accountant changed the registered mobile number and email address to his own details, with the help of bank employees. She said this allowed him to receive transaction alerts and one-time passwords (OTP), even though her internet banking facility was limited to “View Only” access, IE reported.

An FIR was registered on December 27, 2021, against the accountant and some of the bank employees. A police status report said the case against him was before a trial court, while the alleged role of bank officials was still under investigation.

Bank failed to show consent

According to the report, bank denied that it had been negligent. It argued that the accountant had used internet banking since February 2018, had allowed a third party access to her accounts and had received transaction alerts on the registered mobile number. The bank also said its ‘Fraud Monitoring Cell’ had found no official collusion.

But the commission said alerts and online transactions did not, by themselves, prove that the bank had obtained her authorisation. It noted that bank had produced no document showing she had requested or approved the mobile-number change or the alteration of her internet banking facility.

The commission also referred to a police status report submitted to the Delhi High Court on May 8, 2023. It recorded that the mobile number had been changed with the assistance of a bank official, while written consent was required. Bank had no such request on record and had not established when, how or at whose request the account was upgraded from “View Only” access to one that allowed transactions.

“The mere fact that the transactions were carried out through internet banking or that alerts were generated on the registered mobile number cannot, in the circumstances of the present case, establish authorisation by the Respondent,” the commission said in its October 8 order, IE reported.

Commission upholds refund order

The commission said the bank was the custodian of the relevant records but failed to produce the documents needed to show valid authorisation. It concluded that the bank had not exercised due care and found no reason to overturn the district forum’s finding of deficiency in service. The appeal was dismissed, with no order as to costs.

The district forum’s direction requires the bank to refund Rs 42.92 lakh with interest at 7% per annum from the dates of the respective withdrawals and pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation. If the bank does not comply within three months, the interest rate increases to 9% per annum until the amount is realised.

Consumers can register grievances with the National Consumer Helpline by calling 1915 or 1800-11-4000, or through its online portal.