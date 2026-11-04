A Kolkata man whose credit card had a limit of Rs 65,000 has been awarded a total payout of Rs 65,592 by a consumer commission after a fraudster, posing as a bank agent, cheated him of Rs 41,500 through an OTP-sharing scam, The Indian Express news reported. The case is important because, although the customer admitted sharing the One-time password (OTP), the consumer commission held that the bank still failed to follow the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandatory process for dealing with unauthorised electronic transactions.

The commission ordered the bank to refund Rs 41,500, pay Rs 9,092 towards refund-related dues, and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation costs. The total award therefore works out to Rs 65,592—slightly more than the man’s original credit card limit.

The fraud call that triggered the loss

The complainant held both a savings account and a credit card with a private bank. His credit card had a limit of Rs 65,000. On February 21, 2020, he received a phone call from a person he believed was a bank representative. Trusting the caller, he shared an OTP that was supposedly needed to activate online purchases on the card.

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Soon after, he received an SMS showing that Rs 41,500 had been debited from his credit card through a UPI merchant. Realising that he had been cheated, he reported the matter to the police the same day. Three days later, on February 24, 2020, he emailed the bank’s nodal officer to report the unauthorised transaction.

Bank first credited the money, then took it back

Indian Express report added that the bank initially appeared to act in the customer’s favour. It told him that an investigation had begun and gave him a temporary credit of Rs 41,500 on February 28, 2020. For several months, the disputed amount did not appear in his credit card bills.

However, in March 2021—more than a year after the fraud—the bank reversed the temporary credit. It then debited Rs 41,500 again on May 5, 2021, describing it as a “reversal of temporary credit.” The bank also added interest, GST and other charges, increasing the customer’s outstanding dues.

By July 2021, the outstanding amount had risen to Rs 42,868. It was converted into 12 monthly instalments, which the complainant paid in full by July 2022.

Consumer commission finds bank deficient

A bench of president Kallol Chatopadhyay and member Udayan Roy passed the order on October 30. The commission held that the bank was deficient in service because it failed to resolve the complaint within 90 days, reversed the credit after more than a year without notice or reasons, levied interest and charges, and wrongly claimed before the commission that the customer had made a fresh transaction.

“We hold that the opposite party is deficient in service. It failed to resolve the complaint within 90 days. It reversed the credit after more than a year, without notice or reasons. It levied interest and charges. It also wrongly stated before us that the complainant had made a fresh transaction,” the commission said.

The commission clarified that the May 2021 debit was not a new transaction by the customer. It was merely the bank restoring the amount involved in the original February 2020 fraud. The bank also communicated its refusal to grant relief only in August 2021.

Sharing OTP did not automatically end the bank’s duty

The commission did not ignore the customer’s mistake. It noted that he had admitted sharing the OTP with a stranger, which was clearly a lapse on his part. But it said that this did not free the bank from following the procedure and timeline prescribed by the RBI.

“We do not overlook the complainant’s own lapse… The complainant admits sharing the OTP. The bank could have held him liable for the loss. But it had to do so in the manner and within the time fixed by the RBI,” the ruling observed.

Under the RBI’s July 6, 2017 circular on customer protection in unauthorised electronic banking transactions, the bank was required to determine the customer’s liability within 90 days. The commission found that the bank failed to do so. It had also promised to resolve the complaint within 30 working days but did not communicate any decision within the prescribed timeframe.

Bank could not prove customer’s liability

The bank argued that the customer was responsible for the loss because he had voluntarily shared his OTP. It also said that by paying the outstanding amount through EMIs, he had accepted liability.

The commission rejected this reasoning. It said the burden of proving the customer’s liability rested on the bank, and the bank failed to discharge that burden. It also noted that the bank did not produce an investigation report before the commission.

The order further pointed out that the RBI circular specifically says a credit card customer should not bear any additional interest burden in such cases. Yet, after reinstating the disputed amount, the bank charged debit interest, EMI processing fees, EMI interest and GST.

What the bank must now pay

Head Amount Refund of fraudulent debit Rs 41,500 Refund-related dues Rs 9,092 Compensation for harassment and litigation costs Rs 15,000 Total payout Rs 65,592

The figures are based on the commission’s order reported by The Indian Express.

Why the ruling matters

The judgment makes an important point for banking customers: sharing an OTP is risky and can weaken a fraud claim, but it does not automatically absolve a bank of responsibility. If a customer promptly reports an unauthorised transaction, the bank must investigate, communicate its decision within the RBI-prescribed period, and cannot delay recovery or pile on interest and charges without following the required process.

For consumers facing similar issues, the report notes that West Bengal’s consumer helpline is 18003452808, while the National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915. Kolkata Police also advises people never to share OTPs or verification codes with unknown callers and to report financial fraud through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.