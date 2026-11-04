A man who lost his left leg below the knee in an accident and spent nearly two years struggling with an ill-fitting artificial limb has won a consumer dispute against a prosthetics manufacturer, The Indian Express reported. The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the company to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for physical and mental harassment, along with Rs 25,000 towards travel expenses and Rs 20,000 for business losses.

According to The Indian Express, the complainant had paid Rs 2.02 lakh for a pneumatic artificial leg fitted in May 2014. However, he alleged that the prosthesis caused persistent pain and difficulty in walking despite nearly 50 visits to the company’s centre for repairs and adjustments between May 2014 and January 2016.

In its October 27 order, a bench comprising president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Nirupama Pradhan and Anil Kumar Agnihotri held the manufacturer responsible for failing to resolve the problem despite repeated attempts.

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The commission observed that an artificial limb was expected to provide reasonable comfort and usability after fitting. Repeated repairs and replacement of components, without resolving the user’s physical discomfort, indicated a defect in the product.

It held the company deficient in service and guilty of unfair trade practices, partly allowing the consumer complaint and awarding a total of Rs 1.45 lakh.

Man pays Rs 2.02 lakh for artificial leg

According to The Indian Express, the complainant had lost his left leg below the knee in an accident and approached a prosthetics company for an artificial limb.

The company fitted him with a pneumatic artificial leg in May 2014, for which he paid Rs 2.02 lakh.

However, the complainant alleged that the limb did not fit properly and caused pain and difficulty while walking. He claimed that he visited the company’s centre nearly 50 times between May 2014 and January 2016 for repairs and adjustments, but the problem continued.

He also alleged that the company charged him Rs 41,000 during the warranty period for repairing the artificial limb.

The complainant subsequently approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. He sought a refund, compensation and reimbursement of the expenses incurred during repeated visits.

Manufacturer says artificial limb required periodic servicing

The company denied that the artificial limb had any manufacturing defect. It argued that prosthetic devices required periodic servicing and adjustments because changes in a patient’s residual limb could affect the fit.

The manufacturer also maintained that the additional Rs 41,000 was charged for installing a knee turntable at the complainant’s request. A knee turntable is a prosthetic rotation adapter fitted to an artificial leg.

The commission, however, observed that the artificial limb had continued to cause pain and difficulty in walking despite repeated visits for adjustments and repairs.

It also noted that the company had failed to establish that the complainant had been informed at the time of purchase about the need for periodic servicing of the device.

The bench said the minimum expectation was that an artificial limb should not cause inconvenience or difficulty for at least a few months or a year. However, if the user had to seek repairs or replacement of components every month or every two to three months because of discomfort while walking, it could indicate a manufacturing defect.

The commission further observed that the complainant, who is a person with a disability, had to repeatedly travel from his residence to Raipur for repairs, causing physical, mental and financial hardship.

It held that the manufacturer was responsible for failing to rectify the problem despite repeated opportunities.

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How the Rs 1.45 lakh compensation was calculated

The commission partly allowed the complaint and awarded the complainant a total of Rs 1.45 lakh under the following heads:

Physical and mental harassment: Rs 1 lakh

Travel expenses: Rs 25,000

Business losses: Rs 20,000

The award brings the total relief to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Takeaway

Consumers should seek clear information about maintenance requirements, warranty coverage and the cost of repairs before purchasing such devices. They should also retain invoices, service records and written communications documenting repeated complaints.