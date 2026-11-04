A Karnataka man has secured a Rs 2 lakh accidental death payout for his wife, who was enrolled under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for an annual premium of just Rs 20, The Indian Express reported. The Tumakuru resident’s wife died four days after a road accident, but the insurer rejected the family’s claim, saying it was reported late. A consumer commission has now held that a procedural delay cannot defeat a genuine insurance claim.

The Tumakuru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed an insurance company to pay the complainant Rs 2 lakh, along with 9 per cent annual interest from September 17, 2024, until the amount is realised. It also awarded him Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 8,000 towards litigation costs.

The accident that ended in death

According to the complainant, his wife was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by her brother on December 25, 2023. They were going to her sister’s house when the accident occurred near Podar School at Maralur Tank Bund in Gulur village, Tumakuru district, around 6:30 pm.

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The complaint said that a vehicle coming from the opposite direction switched on its headlights. The motorcycle rider moved towards the left side of the road, after which she lost her balance and fell. She suffered serious head injuries and fractures.

She was first taken to the District Government Hospital in Tumakuru, then referred to NIMHANS in Bengaluru, and later shifted to KC General Hospital. She died on December 29, 2023. The postmortem report attributed her death to head injuries consistent with a road traffic accident.

Rs 20 policy, Rs 2 lakh benefit

The victim had enrolled in PMSBY through the Karnataka Gramin Bank’s Urdigere branch. She paid the annual premium of Rs 20 on September 26, 2023. The scheme provided an accidental death benefit of Rs 2 lakh, payable to the nominee.

After her death, the man lodged a police complaint on January 3, 2024—five days later. The claim-cum-discharge form showed that he submitted the insurance claim through the bank on February 9, 2024, which was 42 days after her death.

Insurer argued the claim was late

Indian Express report added that the insurance company rejected the claim on September 17, 2024. It argued that the policy required the nominee to inform the concerned bank within 30 days of the accident or loss and submit all relevant documents to the insurer within 60 days.

The insurer said it received information about the death only on February 9, 2024, and claimed that the delay prevented it from processing the claim under the policy conditions.

Commission: Genuine claims cannot be rejected mechanically

The commission examined the police records, medical papers, postmortem report, bank records and insurance documents. It found that victim’s PMSBY policy and her accidental death were both established.

Crucially, neither the insurer nor the bank produced evidence to show that the victim woman or her nominee had been informed about the policy conditions or the claim-reporting deadlines. The commission held that the insurer’s refusal amounted to deficiency in service.

“Procedural delays should not automatically invalidate claims if the insured has acted in good faith,” the commission said on October 5, referring to a Supreme Court ruling.

The bench—president GT Vijayalakshmi and members Nivedita Ravish and Kumar N—also referred to the Supreme Court’s view that insurers must assess the genuineness of claims beyond procedural delays.

While the insurer was held responsible, the commission found no deficiency on the part of Karnataka Gramin Bank. It noted that the bank had forwarded the claim to the insurer.

Bank not held liable

The commission’s order makes clear that insurers must examine genuine claims on merit. They cannot reject them solely because of a reporting delay, particularly where the policy conditions were not properly communicated to the insured or nominee.

What the family will receive

Head Amount Accidental death benefit Rs 2,00,000 Interest 9% annually from September 17, 2024, until payment Compensation Rs 10,000 Litigation costs Rs 8,000

The commission’s direction was reported in the case involving man’s complaint against the insurance company.

Why the order matters

The ruling is important for families relying on low-cost government-backed insurance schemes. PMSBY costs only Rs 20 a year, but the benefit is substantial—Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death. The commission has reinforced that insurers cannot use technical timelines to deny legitimate claims when the accident, policy coverage and death are otherwise proved.

For consumer grievances in Karnataka, the state consumer helpline is 1800-425-9339; the National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915.