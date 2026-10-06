A consumer commission in Himachal Pradesh held two banks responsible for deficiency in service after Rs 20 lakh transferred by a woman was stuck for more than two months as the money had mistakenly gone into her husband’s already-closed loan account.

The commission criticised the banks for shifting responsibility between themselves instead of resolving the transaction promptly and directed them to return the money. According to The Indian Express, it also awarded the woman compensation and litigation costs.

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur, described the situation as a “ping-pong blame game” that left the consumer caught in an administrative loop.

The Indian Express reported that the commission’s September 11 order found that the banks’ handling of the transaction caused the woman and her family financial distress and mental agony.

Rs 20 lakh mistakenly sent to closed loan account

According to The Indian Express, the woman initiated a transfer of Rs 20 lakh from her savings account with a private bank, intending to transfer the money to her husband.

However, due to a clerical error, the amount was instead credited to her husband’s personal loan account with another private bank. It is reportedly said that the loan account had already been fully settled and closed before the transaction was made.

After realising the mistake, the woman immediately informed the beneficiary bank on April 2 and requested that the transaction be reversed. On April 5, she was reportedly advised to approach the bank from which the transaction had originated.

The woman then raised the matter through her home branch on April 14.

Banks pass responsibility to each other

The Indian Express reported that the woman’s bank took the position that reversal depended on the beneficiary bank.

The two banks effectively directed her to the other institution, leaving the Rs 20 lakh unresolved for more than two months.

The dispute had financial consequences for the woman’s family. Her husband was forced to arrange alternative funds by pledging shares and taking another loan on April 24 to meet his liquidity requirements.

The woman eventually approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service by both banks and seeking return of the money along with compensation and litigation costs.

Banks fail to file replies

Both banks appeared before the commission after receiving notice but failed to file their written versions within the prescribed 45-day period.

Their right to file replies was consequently struck off and the responses were not taken on record.

The commission said the woman’s documentary evidence therefore remained “unrebutted, unchallenged, and unimpeached”. It found no convincing reason to disbelieve the evidence presented by her.

Commission calls it ‘ping-pong blame game’

The commission criticised the banks’ handling of the transaction and held that the consumer had been left to deal with an administrative impasse despite promptly informing both institutions about the mistaken transfer.

“The ping-pong blame game trapped the consumer in an administrative loop,” the commission observed.

It said that retaining funds credited to a closed loan account despite prompt written notices from the remitter and account holder amounted to a serious operational failure and deficiency in service.

The commission also noted that, instead of promptly reversing the transaction, the beneficiary bank issued responses directing the consumer back to the remitting bank.

Compensation and costs ordered

The commission directed the banks to provide monetary relief to the woman. It ordered one bank to pay Rs 12,500 along with applicable interest and directed the husband’s bank to pay Rs 7,500 along with applicable interest.

Both banks were also directed to jointly and severally pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The banks were additionally directed to refund the Rs 20 lakh that had remained blocked following the mistaken transfer.

Takeaway

The case addresses the importance of notifying both banks when money is transferred to a closed or incorrect account and preserving written records of those complaints. It also shows the consequences when service providers fail to respond effectively to a consumer’s grievance and instead shift responsibility between institutions.

The commission further relied on the banks’ failure to file their written versions within the statutory period. Where a party fails to respond within the prescribed 45-day period, the consumer commission can proceed on the basis of the complainant’s unrebutted evidence, as happened in this case.