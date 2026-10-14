A restaurant in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has been directed to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the Consumer Welfare Fund after a consumer commission found that it charged a customer Rs 20 for a packaged water bottle carrying a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 18.

The Aligarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered the restaurant to pay the complainant Rs 1,000 as compensation for harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the direct relief to the customer to Rs 6,000.

The Indian Express reported that the commission, comprising president Hasnain Qureshi and member Purnima Singh Rajpoot, found sufficient evidence that the restaurant had sold the bottle above its declared MRP, amounting to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Customer charged Rs 20 for Rs 18 water bottle

The complaint was filed by an Aligarh resident who visited the restaurant on March 11, 2026.

According to The Indian Express, he asked for water during his meal and was served a packaged water bottle marked with an MRP of Rs 18. However, the restaurant charged him Rs 20, leading him to approach the consumer commission.

The customer sought Rs 10 lakh in compensation for alleged mental agony and financial loss, along with Rs 15,000 towards legal expenses. He also sought action against the restaurant for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

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Bill, bottle photograph establish overcharging

The restaurant did not contest the proceedings despite being served notice. The commission proceeded ex parte against it on May 21, 2026.

During the proceedings, the commission examined the bill dated March 11, 2026, which showed a charge of Rs 20 for the water bottle. It also considered a photograph of the bottle displaying an MRP of Rs 18.

The commission found that the evidence established that the restaurant had charged more than the declared MRP.

It held that selling the packaged water bottle for Rs 20 instead of Rs 18 amounted to an unfair trade practice and made the restaurant liable for a penalty under Section 39(1)(k) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Restaurant ordered to deposit Rs 1 lakh in Consumer Welfare Fund

The commission directed the restaurant to pay the complainant Rs 1,000 as compensation for harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Separately, it ordered the restaurant to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the Consumer Welfare Fund as a penalty for the unfair trade practice.

The restaurant was directed to comply with the order within 45 days. The commission warned that failure to comply could lead to prosecution under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act for non-compliance with its directions.

The total amount ordered against the restaurant is Rs 1.06 lakh, of which Rs 6,000 is payable to the complainant and Rs 1 lakh must go to the Consumer Welfare Fund.

Takeaway

Consumers should retain bills and, where possible, photographs of the product showing its MRP. These records can help establish the difference between the declared price and the amount charged.