A Chandigarh consumer commission has directed a retail store to pay Rs 31,000 to a customer after a jacket worth nearly Rs 11,000 developed a tear within 46 minutes of its first use, The India Express reported. The commission reportedly rejected the store’s claim that the damage was caused by the customer’s mishandling, noting that it had failed to produce an independent inspection report or technical evidence to support its defence.

The Chandigarh District Consumer Commission, comprising president Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma, held that the store had failed to establish that the damage was attributable to the customer. In its November 4 order, it found the store guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

According to The Indian Express, the customer had purchased three jackets from a store at a Chandigarh mall on December 25, 2025. One of the jackets cost Rs 10,999.

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The jacket was worn for the first time on January 1, 2026. Within approximately 46 minutes, the customer noticed a small tear underneath the arm, at a relatively inconspicuous location that he said could not have been detected during an ordinary inspection at the time of purchase.

Store rejects complaint, blames customer

The customer lodged a complaint with the store through email on January 10 and submitted the required details and documents the following day.

On January 12, the store informed him that the matter had been escalated for review. However, two days later, it rejected the complaint, claiming that the damage had occurred due to the customer’s fault and that no manufacturing defect had been found.

The customer alleged that the store had not conducted a proper physical inspection in his presence or provided an inspection report, photographs or technical assessment to establish the reason for the tear.

Despite repeated follow-ups, he said the store failed to offer a satisfactory resolution. He subsequently sent a legal notice on January 15 through email and Speed Post, but received no response.

He approached the consumer commission seeking replacement of the jacket or a refund of Rs 10,999, along with compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses.

Store argues customer had inspected the jacket

In its defence, the store maintained that the customer had been given an adequate opportunity to inspect and try the jacket at the time of purchase and had accepted it without raising any objection.

It also claimed that the customer approached the store on January 1, around 15 days after the purchase, seeking assistance with the tear and initially requested a repair, indicating that the damage had occurred from his end.

The store argued that the customer had not produced evidence establishing that the tear existed at the time of purchase or that it resulted from a manufacturing defect. It denied deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

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Commission rejects ‘buyer beware’ argument

The commission observed that the tear was located underneath the arm, at a relatively inconspicuous portion of the jacket. Therefore, the fact that the customer had an opportunity to inspect the product at the time of purchase could not, by itself, absolve the store of liability.

It also referred to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, observing that the principle of ‘buyer beware’ did not apply to consumers in a manner that would deprive them of protection under the law.

The commission noted that the store had relied on its internal findings to reject the complaint but had failed to provide an independent inspection report, technical assessment or other convincing evidence establishing the cause of the damage.

It further observed that the store had not satisfactorily explained how the tear appeared so soon after the jacket’s first use.

The bench held that the store had failed to establish that the damage was caused by the customer or that the product supplied met the requisite quality and standards. It consequently found deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Store directed to pay Rs 31,000

The commission directed the store to refund approximately Rs 11,000, representing the jacket’s purchase price, and pay an additional Rs 20,000 towards compensation for harassment and litigation expenses.

The total payout comes to Rs 31,000.

Takeaway

Trying or accepting a product at the time of purchase does not automatically rule out a defect that may become apparent only during use.

Consumers who find defects shortly after purchasing a product should notify the seller, preserve the purchase invoice and photographs or videos showing the damage, and retain all email exchanges and complaint records. If a seller rejects a claim by blaming the customer, an independent inspection or technical assessment can be important in establishing the actual cause of the damage.