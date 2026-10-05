A Rs 10 dispute over parking charges at a government medical college in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in directions involving Rs 22 lakh against the hospital authorities and parking contractor, after a consumer alleged that he was overcharged while rushing a relative to the emergency department.

According to The Indian Express, the Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the medical college authorities to deposit Rs 20 lakh with the District Red Cross Society for financial assistance to poor patients. It also ordered the parking contractor to deposit Rs 2 lakh with the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, for traffic-safety awareness initiatives.

The commission additionally directed the respondents to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainant, The Indian Express reported.

The commission reportedly said future revisions to parking charges must be based on a proper assessment of costs, demand, usage, parking capacity and user categories, along with a comparison with parking rates at similar hospitals.

The order was passed on September 11 by president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur.

Rs 20 parking rate becomes centre of dispute

The complainant, an advocate, visited the medical college on June 10 while accompanying a relative to the emergency department. He parked his Alto at the hospital parking facility operated by an authorised contractor.

According to his complaint, the official traffic board at the site displayed a charge of Rs 20 per hour for four-wheelers. Since his vehicle remained parked for less than two hours, he said the applicable charge was Rs 40.

However, when he attempted to leave, parking staff allegedly demanded and collected Rs 50.

The complainant claimed he was overcharged by Rs 10. He also alleged that when he protested, the parking staff misbehaved with him and detained his vehicle, causing further distress while he was dealing with a medical emergency involving his relative.

He subsequently challenged the parking arrangement before the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Contractor disputes overcharging allegation

The parking contractor denied the allegations. It claimed that the vehicle had remained in the parking area for more than three hours, making the applicable charge Rs 60, but that only Rs 50 had actually been collected. The contractor also denied allegations of misbehaviour and deficiency in service.

The medical superintendent, principal and secretary (Health) argued that the parking facility had been handed over to the contractor and that the hospital authorities did not receive a share of the parking revenue or exercise operational control over the facility.

They said the parking rates had been fixed by the Governing Body of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti in September 2021.

According to them, the rates were intended to discourage unauthorised parking and ensure that space remained available for genuine hospital visitors.

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Commission directs action over parking rates

The commission considered the dispute over the amount charged as well as the broader issue of how parking rates were being fixed and collected at the hospital.

It directed the Medical Superintendent and Principal of the medical college to ensure that consumers were not overcharged in future.

The commission said the rates displayed by the contractor must be identical to those approved by the competent authority.

It also directed the authorities to ensure that revenue generated from parking was used specifically for improving the parking facility.

The order called for the parking area to be improved, including proper markings and public utilities, and said the improvements should be carried out within the stipulated period.

Rs 20 lakh for poor patients, Rs 2 lakh for road safety

The commission exercised its power to award punitive damages and issued directions beyond the Rs 10 parking dispute.

The Medical Superintendent, Principal and Secretary (Health) were directed to deposit Rs 20 lakh with the District Red Cross Society, Kangra, within 60 days.

The commission specified that the amount should be used to provide financial assistance to poor patients.

The parking contractor was separately directed to deposit Rs 2 lakh with the Superintendent of Police, Kangra.

The amount was to be utilised by the Kangra District Blood Saviour Society for distributing helmets and promoting road-safety awareness, particularly among college students.

Future parking fee hikes must follow due process

The commission also laid down conditions for any future increase in parking charges. It said such revisions should follow a proper study covering factors including cost of operating the parking facility, demand and usage, available parking capacity, different categories of users, rates at comparable hospitals and parking capacity in Kangra.

Any revised rates would then have to be approved by the competent authority and the appropriate government.

According to The Indian Express, the commission also directed the hospital authorities to ensure that parking charges collected in future were used for improving the facility.

Takeaway

The case talks about parking charges at public medical facilities cannot simply be increased or collected contrary to the rates approved by the competent authority. For consumers, the dispute also notes that retaining parking receipts and other evidence of the amount actually paid when challenging an allegedly wrongful charge.