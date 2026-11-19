A courier company in Haryana has been ordered to pay Rs 58,400 to a Rohtak resident after it delivered his parcel of desi ghee laddus and winter clothes to Canada 16 days beyond the promised delivery period. According to an Indian Express report, the Rohtak District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the delay amounted to deficiency in service and caused the customer mental agony and harassment.

The parcel, containing 10 kg of desi ghee laddus and clothes, was booked for delivery within 10 to 12 days. However, it reached Canada 28 days after being handed over to the courier firm. The commission directed the company to refund the courier charges and pay compensation and litigation costs.

The complainant, a resident of Rohtak, said he booked the services of a courier company based in Jind, on January 29, 2025. He wanted to send edible items and clothes to a recipient in Canada.

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The consignment was handed over to the company’s representative on January 30. The man paid Rs 18,400 as courier charges for a declared weight of 21 kg. According to his complaint, the company assured delivery within 10 to 15 days.

The customer alleged that the parcel was not delivered within the promised time. Despite making repeated enquiries, he said, the company failed to give a satisfactory explanation for the delay.

He had sent winter clothes, which he feared would lose their purpose if they arrived after the winter season. He was also concerned that the edible items, particularly the laddus, could become stale or unusable during the long delay.

The delivery receipt later showed that the consignment was delivered in Canada 28 days after it was handed to the courier company. The man then approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and seeking compensation.

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Commission’s observations

The Indian Express report added that the commission noted that the courier company did not appear before it despite being served notice. After examining the record, it found that the parcel had been delivered after 28 days, although the assured delivery period was 10 to 12 days.

President Nagender Singh Kadian and members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh passed the order on November 5.

The commission observed that the delay could have made the perishable sweets stale, inedible or otherwise unusable. It also noted that the winter clothes, had they not been delivered within the stipulated time, could not have served their intended purpose at the relevant time.

“Due to the delayed delivery of the items, the complainant suffered mental agony and harassment. Hence, the opposite party is liable to compensate the complainant for the loss and harassment suffered by him,” the commission said.

The complainant told the commission that the 10 kg of desi ghee laddus were worth approximately Rs 30,000. He explained that the estimate was based on the cost of desi ghee and dry fruits used in preparing the sweets.

The commission took into account both the value of the laddus and the Rs 18,400 paid as courier charges. It found that the delay was not a minor inconvenience, as the consignment included perishable food items and season-specific clothing.

The order underlined that timely delivery is especially important when a parcel contains items that can spoil or lose their usefulness. A delay of more than two weeks, the commission held, could defeat the very purpose for which the consignment was sent.

Compensation ordered and what the ruling means

The commission directed the courier company to pay Rs 48,400 to the complainant. This amount covered the value of the desi ghee laddus and the courier charges paid by the customer. In addition, the company was asked to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for the mental agony and harassment caused by the delayed delivery. It was also directed to pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Thus, the total amount the courier firm has been ordered to pay is Rs 58,400.

The ruling makes clear that a courier company can be held liable for deficiency in service if it fails to deliver a consignment within the period promised to the customer. The decision is particularly relevant for people sending perishable food, medicines, documents or season-specific clothing abroad.

Consumers facing similar problems can seek assistance from their state consumer helpline. In Haryana, the helpline number is 1800-180-2087. They may also contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.

The case shows that paying a high courier fee does not guarantee timely delivery, but it does create a service commitment. When that commitment is broken and the customer suffers a loss, consumer commissions can order compensation.