A Gurugram restaurant has been directed to pay Rs 31,401 to a woman after allegedly refusing to remove a 10% service charge from her dinner bill despite her objection, The Indian Express reported. The consumer commission also ordered the restaurant to refund the Rs 401 collected as service charge, holding that the levy violated guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

The Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur, found the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

According to The Indian Express, the woman had visited the restaurant with her friends for dinner on May 16, 2026. After the meal, she found that the restaurant had added a service charge of Rs 401, amounting to 10% of the bill.

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Woman objects to 10% service charge

The complainant told the commission that she objected to the additional charge and asked the restaurant staff to remove it. However, the restaurant allegedly refused, following which she was compelled to pay Rs 4,811, including the service charge.

The Indian Express reported that she approached the consumer commission, alleging that the restaurant’s conduct violated the CCPA guidelines on service charges issued on July 4, 2022.

The restaurant failed to appear before the commission despite being served notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

What do CCPA guidelines say?

The commission noted that the CCPA guidelines clearly prohibit hotels and restaurants from automatically adding a service charge to bills or collecting it under any other name.

Under the guidelines, restaurants cannot add a service charge by default or make its payment compulsory. They must also inform customers that the charge is voluntary, optional and entirely at their discretion.

The guidelines further state that restaurants cannot collect amounts over and above the prices of food items displayed on the menu, along with applicable taxes, by imposing an automatic service charge.

The commission observed that the restaurant had not only committed deficiency in service but had also adopted an unfair trade practice by violating the CCPA guidelines.

Restaurant ordered to pay Rs 31,401

Holding the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed it to refund the Rs 401 service charge collected from the woman.

It also ordered the restaurant to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain and agony, as well as economic loss. An additional Rs 11,000 was awarded towards litigation costs.

The total compensation and litigation costs amount to Rs 31,000, taking the overall payout, including the refund, to Rs 31,401.

The restaurant has been directed to make the payment within 45 days. In case of non-compliance, the amount will attract interest at 12% per annum until actual payment.

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Takeaway

Service charges are voluntary and cannot be imposed automatically or made compulsory by restaurants. Customers can ask establishments to remove the charge from their bills if they do not wish to pay it.

If a restaurant refuses to do so, consumers should preserve the bill and payment receipt as evidence and can raise a complaint through the appropriate consumer grievance channels.