A private hospital and two doctors in Raipur have been directed to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to a woman after a Chhattisgarh consumer commission found them guilty of medical negligence for transfusing AB-positive blood to a patient whose blood group is B-positive, according to The Indian Express news report.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, also ordered them to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation costs, calling the error a serious deficiency in service that could have endangered the patient’s life.

What went wrong during the medical treatment

The woman was injured in a road accident in February 2014 while returning to Raipur from Bilaspur. She suffered a femur fracture and was admitted to a private hospital. According to her complaint, treatment began only after her family paid a deposit of Rs 25,000.

During medical treatment, a blood sample was taken. The hospital reported her blood group as AB-positive and arranged three units of AB-positive blood for transfusion. The complainant said she had told staff that her blood group was B-positive, but the hospital went ahead with the AB-positive transfusion.

Soon after the blood was administered, she developed severe discomfort, vomiting, dizziness and other complications. The transfusion was stopped, but she was found to have blood-like red secretion in her urine and had to be shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU.

Later tests showed correct blood group was B-positive

The woman later underwent further blood-group testing, including at the renowned blood bank. These tests showed her blood group as B-positive and described the earlier AB-positive result as incorrect. A test on February 20, 2014, confirmed her blood group as B-positive.

She alleged that the hospital and doctors had negligently administered incompatible blood and filed a consumer complaint alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Hospital’s defence: Shock can cause discrepancy

The hospital and doctors denied negligence. They argued that the patient was in shock after the accident and that medical circumstances could sometimes cause discrepancies in blood-group testing.

“Shock, dehydration, temperature changes, intravenous fluids and medicines could have caused the discrepancy in the blood-group reports,” the hospital claimed, adding that the transfusion was stopped promptly after she developed symptoms.

Commission seeks medical opinion, rejects defence

The consumer commission, comprising president Dakeshwar Prasad Sharma and members Anil Kumar Agnihotri and Nirupama Pradhan, examined the records and sought a medical opinion from the civil surgeon-cum-chief hospital superintendent at the district hospital on whether circumstantial factors could change a person’s blood group.

The medical authority stated clearly that circumstantial causes cannot change a blood group. On this basis, the commission rejected the hospital’s defence. It held that the complainant’s blood group was B-positive, but she was transfused with AB-positive blood, amounting to negligence and deficiency in service.

“The complainant’s blood group was recorded as B+ in the annexure submitted with the complaint. However, during the examination conducted by the opposite parties on February 17, 2014, her blood group was reported as AB+. As a result of this incorrect blood-group determination, the complainant allegedly had to suffer severe physical and mental distress,” the September 29 order said.

“It was further alleged that administering the wrong blood group could even have endangered her life. Thus, the institution was accused of showing the highest degree of negligence during the complainant’s treatment,” it added.

Compensation awarded for mental trauma

The commission observed that the woman experienced severe physical and mental distress after the transfusion and that a fatal outcome from an incompatible blood transfusion could not be ruled out.

It directed the hospital and the two doctors, jointly and severally, to pay:

Rs 5 lakh as compensation for mental agony

Rs 10,000 as litigation costs

The order underlined the importance of accurate blood-group testing before transfusion and held medical service providers accountable where an incompatible blood group is administered.

What consumers can do in such a situation?

Patients facing similar issues can contact the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Helpline at 1800-233-3663 or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. They can also file a complaint with the appropriate consumer commission to seek compensation.