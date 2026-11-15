A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu held the Southern Railway and the Railway Board jointly liable for charging a passenger express-train fare for a service that continued to run with the same timings, speed, stoppages and features as an ordinary passenger train.

According to an Indian Express report, the commission directed them to pay Rs 5,330, including a refund of the excess fare, compensation and litigation costs.

President P Ganeshram, along with members R Ramola and N Lakshmanan, passed the order on September 17 after hearing a complaint filed by a passenger who travelled from Karwar to Mangalore Central three times in 2024.

What the passenger alleged

The complainant said he travelled from Karwar to Mangalore Central in April 2024. At that time, the commercial clerk on duty issued him a ticket for Rs 125, although the train was categorised as a passenger train and the applicable passenger fare was Rs 65.

Advertisement

He said he travelled on the same train again in May 2024 with his wife, son and daughter. On that occasion, the clerk issued a ticket for Rs 440 for three adults and one child, again applying express-train fares.

In August 2024, he travelled alone on the same route and the same train for the third time. He was again charged Rs 125. The complainant said he raised the issue with the station master after each journey but did not receive relief.

Indian Railways’ stand

The railways argued that the train operated as a passenger train before the Covid-19 pandemic (coronavirus) and was later upgraded to a special train, with fares revised accordingly. It said the Railway Board had the authority to designate a passenger train as a special train and that this was an administrative and policy decision.

The railways also contended that the complainant had no right to question such policy matters and that it had not violated any Railway Board norms or directions, The Indian Express report added.

Commission’s finding

The commission rejected the argument that merely naming a train an “express special train” allowed the railways to charge express fares. It said passengers paying express fares must also be provided the facilities and features associated with an express service.

“It is clear that the opposite parties number 1 to 3 (clerk and Southern Railways) operated an ordinary passenger train as an express special without any variation in its stoppage, speed, timings, features and path of the passenger train on three occasions but have collected express fare of Rs 125 instead of passenger fare of Rs 65 from the complainant and such act of the opposite parties in charging excess express fare of Rs 125 in the name of Special Express Train instead of Rs 65…amounts to clear deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the order said as quoted by The Indian Express.

The commission noted that the Government of India had lifted Covid-19 containment restrictions on March 31, 2022. It observed that special trains are generally operated by zonal railways to manage additional passenger rush during festivals or special occasions.

However, the commission found that no festival or special occasion in the Konkan region had continued for more than two years to justify running the train as a special service throughout that period. It held that the railways had operated the express special train for over two years without any such occasion, while charging passengers express fares despite no change in speed, timings, stoppages or other features.

ALSO READ IRCTC ordered to pay Rs 3,100 after failing to refund Re 1 on cancelled ticket

Compensation ordered

The Indian Express report further stated that the commission directed the railway authorities to refund Rs 330 collected in excess from the complainant and his family. It also ordered payment of Rs 3,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and Rs 2,000 for the mental agony caused to the complainant.

The total amount payable by the Southern Railway and the Railway Board is Rs 5,330.

What it means for passengers

The ruling makes it clear that railways cannot charge express fares merely by labelling a passenger train as an express special service. Passengers must receive the corresponding facilities, speed, stoppages or other features that justify the higher fare.

Consumers facing similar issues can approach their state consumer commission or seek assistance through the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. In Tamil Nadu, the state consumer helpline number is 044-285-92828.