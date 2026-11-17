A law student who was forced to book a second train ticket after his original reservation was automatically cancelled without prior intimation has won Rs 25,000 in compensation from the Central Railway, The Indian Express reported.

The Malappuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the Central Railway guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after finding that the passenger had faced inconvenience and additional financial burden because of the cancellation. The Railways had also deducted Rs 65 as clerkage charges from the refund without adequately explaining the circumstances that led to the cancellation.

According to The Indian Express, the commission directed the Central Railway to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and another Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs. However, it did not hold the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) responsible, observing that its role was limited to facilitating online ticket bookings and that it was not involved in seat allocation, chart preparation or automatic cancellation.

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The order was passed on August 17 by a bench comprising president Mohandasan K, member Preethi Sivaraman C and member Mohamed Ismayil CV.

Emergency journey from Mumbai to Kerala led to second booking

According to The Indian Express, the complainant was a law student at KC Law College in Mumbai. He said he needed to return to Kerala because of an emergency and booked a train ticket through the IRCTC app.

The e-ticket initially showed a booking status of Waiting List 77 (WL 77), which subsequently improved to RAC 44. However, after the reservation status changed again, it showed Waiting List 1 (WL 1). The ticket was eventually marked as cancelled.

The passenger said he could not travel using the original ticket and was compelled to book another ticket on the same train by paying a higher fare.

He also questioned why his reservation status had changed and why clerkage charges were deducted from the refund. According to him, neither the Railways nor IRCTC provided a satisfactory explanation for the cancellation and the change in reservation status.

The complainant subsequently filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to seek clarification on the Railways’ rules governing RAC and waiting-list tickets. He said the response indicated that a passenger holding an RAC ticket could travel with sitting accommodation.

He argued that the change in his reservation status and the subsequent cancellation had caused him financial loss and unnecessary hardship.

Railways cites coach changes and operational constraints

Advocate Krishna Kumar KM, appearing for the Central Railway, argued that an RAC ticket could not be treated as a confirmed berth before the preparation of the final reservation chart. The RAC status, he submitted, was subject to the availability of accommodation in the coach.

The Railways also maintained that there was no policy of downgrading confirmed or RAC tickets to waiting-list status. It argued that clerkage deductions were made under a uniform policy and were neither discriminatory nor arbitrary.

In its response to the passenger’s RTI application, the Central Railway reportedly stated that the train’s 3A coach had been replaced with a 3E coach due to unavoidable circumstances, following which confirmed passengers were reallocated to the replacement coach.

The commission also took note of the Railways’ customer-support response, which informed the passenger that some coaches had been detached from the train due to operational feasibility, resulting in changes to reservation status.

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IRCTC says it has no role in seat allocation

IRCTC, represented by advocate Jaison Thomas, argued that it was a separate entity from the Railways and its role was restricted to providing an online platform for ticket bookings.

It said matters relating to berth allocation, preparation of reservation charts, automatic cancellation of waitlisted tickets and refund rules were handled by the Railways.

IRCTC also submitted that the ticket had been booked with a waiting-list status of WL 77 and remained at WL 1 after the chart was prepared. Since the ticket had not been confirmed, no berth was allotted to the passenger.

The corporation further pointed out that its website carried a caution that reservation status could change before the final chart was prepared. It said it did not guarantee confirmation of a particular coach or berth, as these decisions were taken by the Railways.

The commission accepted that IRCTC was not responsible for berth allocation, chart preparation or automatic cancellation and did not hold the online ticketing platform liable.

Consumer commission holds Central Railway liable

While examining the e-ticket records, the commission noted that the booking status was initially WL 77, while the current status had subsequently improved to RAC 44. The records later showed the current status as WL 1, before the ticket was ultimately marked as cancelled.

The bench also considered the passenger’s contention that he had to purchase another ticket on the same train at a higher cost after the original reservation was cancelled.

It observed that cancellation of the ticket was particularly inconvenient because the journey was necessitated by an emergency. The passenger had not only lost the opportunity to travel on his original booking but was also forced to incur an additional expense to make the same journey.

“The cancellation of the ticket, particularly when the journey was necessitated by an emergency, would have caused considerable inconvenience and hardship to him,” the commission observed.

It added that the inconvenience was not limited to the cancellation itself, as the passenger had to make another booking and bear an additional financial burden.

Holding the Central Railway liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission ordered it to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

The total payout comes to Rs 25,000. IRCTC was not held liable in the matter.

Takeaway

Clear communication is important when reservation status changes and tickets are cancelled. Passengers who face unexplained cancellations or deductions can preserve their e-tickets, PNR status records, refund details and communications with railway authorities.