A Delhi man who paid Rs 1.75 lakh for decades of holidays and a complimentary 2,000-square-foot plot in Maharashtra did not receive even a membership card. The hospitality company has now been ordered to pay him Rs 3.25 lakh in refund, compensation and litigation costs, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the company to refund the entire membership fee, along with Rs 1 lakh for mental agony and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

According to The Indian Express, the commission found that the company had failed to fulfil its basic commitments, including issuing a membership card and allotting the promised plot, leaving the consumer unable to access the holiday benefits he had paid for. It rejected the company’s attempt to rely on additional payment conditions without first demonstrating that it had met its own obligations.

The September 28 order was passed by commission president Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Bimla Kumari.

Rs 2 lakh holiday scheme promised lifetime benefits and free land

The Indian Express reported that the dispute dates back to April 2008, when the complainant encountered promotional executives of a hospitality and holiday membership company at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

The executives offered a lifetime holiday membership scheme carrying several benefits, including accommodation at holiday properties, access to affiliated clubs and a complimentary residential plot along the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

The membership, priced at Rs 2 lakh, was offered to the man at a discounted rate of Rs 1.75 lakh.

Among the benefits advertised under the scheme were lifetime membership for the subscriber, spouse and parents, coverage for children until the age of 18, and a transferable membership with international holiday privileges.

The company also promised a 2,000-square-foot plot at Kolad in Maharashtra, which was to be registered in the member’s name.

Other attractions included a seven-day, six-night annual holiday for 30 years, shorter holiday packages at discounted daily rates, access to affiliated holiday clubs and a Goa trip for a couple with a one-way air ticket.

The scheme carried an annual subscription charge of Rs 4,000.

Convinced by the promotional offer, the man paid Rs 1.75 lakh and was allotted a membership number.

Membership card never arrived, family holiday disrupted

The complainant alleged that the company had assured him that his membership card, brochures and other relevant documents would be delivered within two weeks.

He intended to use the membership benefits during his family’s summer vacation.

However, the promised documents never arrived, leaving him unable to make use of the holiday facilities.

The man claimed that the delay disrupted his vacation plans, which also involved a married relative and their children. He said the situation caused considerable embarrassment and distress to his family.

Despite repeatedly contacting company officials and submitting documents requested by them, he alleged that no satisfactory response was provided. The promised plot was also not allotted.

With the membership benefits remaining unavailable, the man eventually approached the consumer commission seeking relief.

Company says membership fee was non-refundable

The holiday provider contested the complaint and denied any deficiency in service. It argued that the consumer had voluntarily enrolled in the scheme after understanding its terms and conditions and that the membership fee was non-refundable.

The company also questioned the evidence of payment, claiming that the man had not adequately established that he had paid Rs 1.75 lakh.

It further argued that the consumer had neither applied for nor availed himself of holiday services under the membership agreement.

Regarding the complimentary plot, the company maintained that allotment was subject to additional conditions, including payment of Rs 20,000 towards registration and related expenses. It claimed that the consumer had failed to fulfil these requirements.

Commission rejects holiday firm’s defence

The state consumer commission examined whether the company had fulfilled the obligations it had undertaken when selling the membership.

It found that the holiday provider had failed to issue the membership card necessary for the consumer to access the promised services and facilities. The commission also found that the complimentary 2,000-square-foot plot had not been allotted.

It rejected the company’s argument that the consumer was required to pay additional registration expenses and annual maintenance charges. The commission reasoned that the company could not rely on those conditions without first establishing that it had discharged its primary obligations under the membership scheme.

The failure to issue the membership card and provide the promised plot amounted to deficiency in service, it held.

The commission also criticised the practice of attracting consumers through lucrative promotional offers without subsequently delivering the advertised benefits.

It observed that consumer protection legislation was intended to safeguard customers against service providers that make attractive promises but fail to honour them after collecting payment.

Rs 3.25 lakh relief ordered

Holding the holiday provider responsible for deficiency in service, the commission directed it to pay Rs 1.75 lakh as refund of the membership amount, Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs. The total monetary relief awarded to the complainant amounted to Rs 3.25 lakh.

Takeaway

The commission’s order reveals the risks associated with long-term holiday membership schemes that bundle vacation packages with additional incentives such as complimentary land, club access and discounted accommodation. For consumers, the key distinction is between benefits advertised during a sales pitch and services actually delivered after payment.

A company cannot necessarily defend its failure to provide the core benefits of a membership merely by citing non-refundable fees or additional contractual conditions.