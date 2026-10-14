A Chandigarh consumer commission upheld an order requiring an airline and a travel agency to pay Rs 1.33 lakh to a passenger whose daughter and two companions were stranded at Delhi airport after their connecting flight to Toronto was cancelled. According to The Indian Express news report, the amount includes Rs 1,08,997 as a refund with 9% annual interest, Rs 15,000 for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 10,000 for litigation costs.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed the travel agency’s appeal, holding that a claimed geopolitical reason for the disruption did not excuse the failure to inform passengers or refund the unutilised fare.

The complainant booked tickets in April 2024 for her daughter and two other passengers to travel from Amritsar to Toronto through New Delhi. The original booking—including tickets, extra baggage and seat reservations—cost Rs 5,15,278.

The three passengers flew from Amritsar to Delhi on April 15, 2024, reaching the capital around 5:30 pm. Their connecting flight to Toronto was scheduled to leave at 3:45 am on April 16.

According to the complaint, the flight was first rescheduled and then cancelled. The complainant said an email informing them of the revised departure time arrived at 3:31 am—only minutes before the original departure time.

A night at the airport

The passengers waited at Delhi airport until the revised departure time of 6:00 am, but the flight did not operate. Left with no onward journey, the complainant booked fresh tickets with another airline the next day, paying Rs 4,37,400 so that all three could continue to Toronto.

The consumer commission noted that they were “left stranded at the airport at odd hours without prior intimation,” and that the complainant was compelled to spend additionally because of the disruption, The Indian Express report added.

Refund dispute

The travel agency later arranged a partial refund by issuing three cheques of Rs 1,27,000 each. The airline separately refunded Rs 9,951 for seat reservations. But the complainant said a substantial portion of the original payment remained unpaid despite repeated requests.

The airline argued that the electronic miscellaneous document linked to the booking had been partially used and was non-refundable. It also told the complainant to approach the travel agency, since the tickets had been booked through an intermediary.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Chandigarh, partly allowed the complaint. It directed the airline and travel agency to pay Rs 1,08,997 with 9% simple interest from March 2, 2024, along with compensation and litigation costs.

Why the appeal failed

The travel agency challenged the district commission’s ruling, saying the evidence had not been properly considered and that it was not responsible for any deficiency in service. It attributed the cancellation to tensions between Iran and Israel in West Asia, which it said affected the flight route and caused an indefinite delay.

The state commission rejected that argument. It said the geopolitical situation did not absolve the agency of liability to the consumer, and observed that the district commission had already accounted for service charges and the portion of the journey actually undertaken while calculating the refund.

“The contention of the appellant that the cancellation was due to geopolitical tensions and that partial refund was justified, does not absolve them of liability towards the consumer,” the commission said.

The Indian Express news report further stated that the commission also found that the district order had recorded a finding of deficiency in service against both the airline and the agency. Finding no illegality or perversity in that decision, it dismissed the appeal without imposing costs on the agency.

What passengers should do

The case is a reminder that passengers should preserve proof when a flight is cancelled or a refund is delayed. Keep tickets, boarding passes, cancellation or schedule-change emails, payment receipts, baggage and seat-add-on receipts and all refund correspondence.

If the airline or booking platform does not resolve the issue, a complaint can be filed before the appropriate consumer commission. Consumers can also contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915; in Chandigarh, the consumer helpline number is 0172-270-0183.