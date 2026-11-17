A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission has directed a jeweller to pay more than Rs 7 lakh to a man after the shop allegedly refused to deliver gold ornaments ordered nearly four years earlier, just 48 hours before his sister’s wedding, The Indian Express reported.

The complainant had placed the order in September 2022 and paid Rs 8 lakh in advance for several gold ornaments. Although the jeweller subsequently refunded Rs 2 lakh, the remaining Rs 6 lakh was allegedly retained despite repeated delays and assurances that the jewellery would be delivered.

The Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dharamshala, directed the jeweller, along with its proprietors and partners, to jointly and severally refund the remaining Rs 6 lakh. It also ordered payment of Rs 50,000 as compensation, Rs 50,000 as punitive damages and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

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The total payout ordered works out to Rs 7.1 lakh.

In its November 12 order, the commission observed that the jeweller had extracted substantial advance payments for custom bridal jewellery, repeatedly delayed delivery for more than three and a half years and ultimately refused to hand over the ornaments or return the money just two days before the wedding.

The bench comprised president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur.

Gold order placed in 2022 for two weddings

According to The Indian Express, the complainant placed an order with a jewellery shop on September 28, 2022, for several gold ornaments, including a mangalsutra, a bridal set with tika, bangles, chains and five customised rings.

The jewellery was intended for his sister’s marriage as well as his own wedding. The man paid Rs 8 lakh to the jeweller as an advance for the order.

However, the complainant said the jeweller later returned only Rs 2 lakh, leaving Rs 6 lakh with the shop.

Despite repeated follow-ups, the ornaments were allegedly not delivered. The complainant said the jeweller continued to assure him that the custom-made jewellery would be ready, but repeatedly postponed the promised delivery.

Jeweller allegedly keeps postponing delivery

The complainant said he approached the shop in 2025 as his sister’s wedding approached. However, instead of handing over the ornaments, the jeweller allegedly asked him to return in July.

The delivery was subsequently pushed to September and then to around Diwali, according to the complaint.

The situation escalated when the man visited the store just two days before his sister’s wedding, scheduled for April 24, 2026. He alleged that the jeweller refused to deliver the ornaments and also declined to refund the outstanding amount.

With the wedding only 48 hours away, the complainant said he was left with little time to make alternative arrangements. He claimed that he had to arrange the jewellery at higher prevailing market prices, resulting in additional financial loss and mental agony.

He approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation for the jeweller’s failure to fulfil the order.

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Jeweller does not appear before consumer commission

The jeweller did not appear before the commission despite being served notice. The matter was therefore proceeded against ex parte, meaning the complaint was heard without the jeweller’s participation.

The commission noted that the complainant’s evidence remained unrebutted and unchallenged because the opposite party had chosen not to contest the proceedings.

It strongly criticised the jeweller’s conduct, observing that the repeated assurances followed by a refusal just before the wedding had caused an avoidable financial crisis for the consumer.

The November 12 order said the jeweller had collected Rs 8 lakh over an extended period under the pretext of custom bridal jewellery, kept the customer waiting for more than three and a half years and disconnected communication channels before finally refusing delivery.

The commission observed that the refusal came at a particularly difficult time, when the complainant had to arrange jewellery at higher market prices ahead of a major family occasion.

Commission calls it breach of consumer trust

The commission said the jeweller’s conduct went beyond ordinary commercial negligence and amounted to a calculated and exploitative breach of consumer trust.

It said punitive damages were warranted to deter businesses from exploiting consumers and to uphold consumer rights.

Accordingly, the commission directed the jeweller, its proprietors and partners to pay Rs 6 lakh as refund of the outstanding advance amount, Rs 50,000 as compensation, Rs 50,000 as punitive damages and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The total amount comes to Rs 7.1 lakh. The payment has to be made within 45 days.

Takeaway

Consumers placing such orders should retain invoices, payment receipts, written delivery timelines and records of follow-up communications. A jeweller’s failure to deliver ornaments after accepting advance payment, repeated postponements and refusal to refund the outstanding amount can lead to consumer action.