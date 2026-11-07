A Kerala consumer commission has directed a firecracker seller to pay Rs 24,172 to a customer after finding that it failed to deliver an order worth Rs 4,172 placed ahead of Vishu and did not refund the booking amount. The Indian Express reported that the firecrackers were allegedly sold to another customer despite the advance booking.

The Palakkad District Consumer Commission, comprising president Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K, held that the seller was guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The order was passed on October 13.

According to The Indian Express, the man had placed an online order for firecrackers worth Rs 4,172 on March 30 for the Vishu celebrations scheduled for April 14. The seller’s distributor was supposed to supply the crackers to customers who had placed online orders.

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However, the consignment was not delivered despite repeated calls and reminders. When the complainant contacted the distributor on Vishu day, he was allegedly told that the same firecrackers had been sold to another customer.

The man told the commission that the non-delivery affected his family’s Vishu celebrations. He also alleged that the seller failed to refund the booking amount despite repeated requests. He subsequently approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

Commission finds seller guilty of deficiency in service

The commission noted that notices had been served on both the seller and the distributor, but neither appeared before it or filed a response.

The complainant submitted the order form listing the firecrackers booked and a screenshot showing payment of Rs 4,172 to the seller.

In its order, the commission observed that the seller had failed to supply the crackers within the promised time and had not returned the amount paid by the customer.

It held that this amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. However, the commission found no documentary evidence establishing the distributor’s role in the transaction and therefore fixed liability only on the seller.

The complainant was represented by advocate C Chandran.

Seller directed to pay Rs 24,172

The commission directed the seller to refund the booking amount of Rs 4,172. It also ordered payment of Rs 15,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

The total amount payable comes to Rs 24,172.

Takeaway

Sellers are responsible for fulfilling orders accepted and paid for by customers. If a seller fails to deliver the booked goods, it cannot simply retain the payment. Consumers facing similar situations should preserve order confirmations, payment receipts, delivery-related messages and records of communications with the seller. These documents can help establish that an order was placed, payment was made and the promised goods were not supplied.