An e-commerce platform has been directed to pay Rs 70,000 to a government official after a consumer commission found it guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for marking a television as delivered even though it had allegedly been sent to the wrong address, The Indian Express reported.

The Visakhapatnam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II also directed the platform to correct or delete the incorrect delivery status from the customer’s account. The commission held that an e-commerce platform could not escape responsibility by arguing that the product had been sold by an independent third-party seller.

The bench, comprising president G Venkateswari and members P Vijaya Durga and Karaka Ramana Babu, passed the order on October 17.

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According to The Indian Express, the complainant is a civil servant working as Assistant Director at the Central Bureau of Communication in Vijayawada. He said he had purchased a 65-inch television through the e-commerce website on June 30, 2024, for Rs 14,999.

However, the television was not delivered to his address in Purushottampuram, Visakhapatnam, within the stipulated time, even though the website showed the order as delivered. On making enquiries, he allegedly discovered that the television had been delivered to Naidupeta in Nellore district instead.

Bought another television for Rs 49,990

The complainant said he had emailed the platform’s grievance department, requesting that the television be delivered at the original offer price.

The website apologised for the non-delivery and refunded the Rs 14,999 through the original payment method. The refund was processed on July 11, 2024, but the complainant said his request for delivery of the television remained unresolved.

He was eventually forced to purchase the same model from the market for Rs 49,990.

The complainant also alleged that the platform did not correct the delivery status in his account despite repeated requests. He said the incorrect status caused inconvenience in relation to his official accountability as a public servant.

E-commerce platform cites third-party seller

In its defence, the e-commerce platform argued that it merely operated an online marketplace facilitating transactions between buyers and independent third-party sellers. It said it was neither the manufacturer nor the seller of the television.

The platform also maintained that the entire purchase amount had been refunded after the product was not delivered.

However, the commission rejected the argument that the platform could avoid responsibility because the television had been sold by an independent seller.

It observed that an online order status showing a product as delivered was not conclusive proof that the customer had actually received it. In the absence of reliable evidence establishing delivery to the complainant, the status displayed on the website could not be treated as sufficient proof.

The commission further noted that refunding the purchase amount did not establish that the television had been delivered or resolve the customer’s grievance over the incorrect delivery status.

Commission says platform had a duty to deliver at specified address

The commission observed that an obligation rested on the vendor to deliver a product to the address specified by the customer at the time of purchase.

It noted that consumers often choose online shopping because products are offered at discounted prices and are delivered to the locations specified by them. Once an offer is accepted by a customer, the commission said, it becomes a binding contract requiring the platform to ensure delivery at the agreed address.

Finding the e-commerce platform guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed it to remove or correct the incorrect ‘delivered’ status in the complainant’s account.

It also ordered the platform to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation for the financial loss and mental agony caused to the customer, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. The total payout amounts to Rs 70,000.

Takeaway

Delivery status displayed on an e-commerce website does not, by itself, establish that a customer has received the product. Consumers who face incorrect delivery updates should preserve order confirmations, payment records, delivery details and correspondence with the platform’s grievance department. The case also underscores that a refund alone may not resolve a complaint when other issues, such as an incorrect delivery record, remain unaddressed.