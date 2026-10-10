A man who allegedly received a used mobile phone containing old contacts, photographs and videos instead of a new handset has been awarded Rs 1.06 lakh by a consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh, which held an e-commerce platform and the supplier liable for deficiency in service.

According to The Indian Express, the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that the platform could not avoid responsibility simply by describing itself as an intermediary between the buyer and seller. It also observed that the platform could have refunded the purchase amount even after the customer declined its offer.

In its September 30 order, commission president Gudla Tanuja and member Varri Krishna Murthy directed the e-commerce platform and the company that supplied the handset to refund the purchase price, pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation and bear Rs 5,000 in costs.

Phone allegedly contained old contacts and photos

According to The Indian Express, the man ordered a mobile phone through the e-commerce platform and paid Rs 1,145. When the handset was delivered on December 12, 2024, he allegedly discovered that it had already been used, as it contained contact numbers, photographs and videos.

He contacted the platform’s customer care service and was advised to visit a service centre. The centre reportedly informed him that manufacturing of the phone model had been discontinued about two years earlier.

The customer also alleged that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number printed on the packaging did not match the number on the handset. An IMEI is a unique 15-digit identifier used to identify a mobile device.

The man said the platform failed to resolve his complaint or refund his payment. After a legal notice issued on April 17, 2025, allegedly went unanswered, he approached the consumer commission.

Platform says it was only a marketplace

The e-commerce platform argued that it merely provided an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers and was not directly responsible for the product supplied. Its counsel contended that the platform was neither the manufacturer nor the seller and claimed it was exempt from liability under the Consumer Protection Act.

The platform also told the commission that it had offered to refund the amount paid by the customer after receiving his complaint. However, it claimed that he declined the offer because he was seeking Rs 10 lakh in compensation. The trading company that supplied the handset did not appear before the commission.

Commission says intermediary status does not absolve responsibility

Rejecting the platform’s defence, the commission observed that an e-commerce intermediary could not automatically escape the consequences when it facilitated the sale and delivery of a product.

It said the platform had a duty to ensure that consumers did not suffer because of the actions of traders listed on its website.

The commission further noted that even if the customer had refused the refund offer, the platform could have credited the amount to his account. Instead, the consumer was compelled to issue a legal notice and approach the commission for relief.

The platform’s failure to refund the money after the product was found to be defective amounted to deficiency in service, the commission held.

E-commerce platform, supplier ordered to pay Rs 1.06 lakh

The commission directed the platform and the supplier to refund Rs 1,145, pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the distress suffered by the customer and provide Rs 5,000 towards costs. The total relief amounts to Rs 1,06,145, including the refund.

Takeaway

The ruling notes that retaining invoices, packaging, photographs of the delivered product, IMEI details and customer-care correspondence when a product received through an online marketplace does not match what was ordered.

Where a consumer alleges that a used or defective product was supplied and the complaint remains unresolved, the platform’s handling of the refund request can become a key issue in consumer proceedings.