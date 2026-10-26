A Telangana consumer commission has directed an online grocery delivery platform to pay Rs 57,000 after finding that it sold a product above its maximum retail price (MRP) and offered a discount on the inflated price, The Indian Express reported. The company was ordered to pay Rs 2,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs to the customer, while Rs 50,000 was directed to be deposited into the commission’s consumer legal aid account.

According to The Indian Express, the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that charging more than the MRP and then advertising a discount on the higher price amounted to an unfair trade practice. The commission passed the order on October 13, rejecting the platform’s defence that the discrepancy was an unintended pricing error.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari and member Kathyayani Khandavilli said the platform’s explanation that product prices could change and errors could occur was not sufficient to justify charging more than the MRP.

“The action of collecting more than MRP on the online platform attracts the definition of ‘unfair trade’ practice,” the commission observed.

Grocery order reveals price discrepancy

According to IE, the complainant, an advocate and a customer of the online grocery platform, placed an order on September 28, 2023, at around 6 pm for tender jackfruit and a pack of instant poha.

The total bill was Rs 293, including Rs 288 for the products and Rs 5 in handling charges. The customer paid online and received the order on the same day.

He alleged that one product, carrying an MRP of Rs 150, was listed on the platform at Rs 214 before a discount and sold for Rs 184 after the discount. This meant he paid Rs 34 above the product’s MRP.

The complainant argued that displaying an inflated price and then applying a discount was misleading because the final amount still exceeded the maximum retail price. He approached the commission seeking a penalty of Rs 5 lakh against the platform.

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Platform says pricing error was corrected

The online grocery company argued that it sold products manufactured by third parties and retailed them on an “as-is, where-is” basis. It also said customers agreed to the platform’s terms of service when placing orders.

The company maintained that the price discrepancy was a technical or typographical error. According to its submission, the correct MRP was displayed on the platform after it received information from the complainant.

It further claimed that it had refunded the entire amount paid for the product on September 29, 2023, as a goodwill gesture, rather than merely returning the difference between the amount charged and the MRP.

However, the commission found that the practice of selling a product above its MRP and offering a discount on the inflated price amounted to deceptive pricing.

Commission flags lack of transparency

The commission observed that the platform’s pricing practices lacked transparency and undermined consumer trust.

It noted that displaying an inflated price before offering a discount could mislead buyers about the actual price of a product. The commission also noted the time and effort consumers might have to spend pursuing legal remedies over such practices.

Taking into account the complainant’s frustrating experience, the commission ordered the company to pay Rs 2,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

It separately directed the platform to deposit Rs 50,000 into the consumer legal aid account of the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission, bringing the total amount payable under the order to Rs 57,000.

Takeaway

It is important to check the MRP printed on a product against the amount charged on an online platform. A displayed discount does not justify charging more than the product’s MRP. Consumers should retain order confirmations, invoices and product-label photographs if they suspect overcharging. These records can help support a complaint before the appropriate consumer commission.