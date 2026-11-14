A Delhi consumer court directed a private bank to pay a woman nearly Rs 95,000 after unauthorised online transactions drained Rs 70,084 from her account. According to an Indian Express report, the court held that the bank failed to reverse the fraudulent debits even though she reported them within the time limit prescribed under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising President Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and member Ritu Garodia, ordered the bank to refund Rs 70,084 to the complainant. It also directed the bank to pay Rs 25,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.

With the refund, compensation and costs taken together, the bank has been ordered to pay Rs 95,084. The court passed the order on October 30 after finding the bank guilty of deficiency in service.

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Fraud drained her account

According to the complaint, the woman held a savings account with the bank. Her account was linked to her mobile number for transaction alerts and one-time passwords (OTPs).

Between July 4 and July 9, 2016, unauthorised online transactions worth Rs 77,114 were carried out from her account without her knowledge. She said she was facing technical problems with her mobile phone during that period and therefore did not receive SMS alerts or OTPs immediately.

When the delayed alerts reached her, she immediately emailed the bank’s customer care on July 10, 2016. She requested that her card and transactions be blocked and also filed a police complaint.

Bank failed to reverse debits

The Indian Express report added that the woman alleged the fraudulent transactions caused further financial losses. The bank debited Electronic Clearing Service (ECS), penalty charges, her mutual fund investments failed and her life insurance policy lapsed. She later revived the policy after paying penalty charges.

Despite her timely complaint, the bank did not reverse the unauthorised debits. After sending a legal notice that went unanswered, she approached the consumer commission seeking a refund, compensation and litigation costs.

The bank argued that it was not responsible for the unauthorised transfers made on July 4, July 5 and July 9, 2016. It claimed that the leakage of the OTP and card details was the responsibility of the cardholder.

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RBI rule favoured customer

The commission relied on the Reserve Bank of India circular dated July 6, 2017, which deals with customer liability in unauthorised electronic transactions. Under the rule, if a third-party breach occurs and neither the bank nor the customer is at fault, the customer has zero liability if the bank is informed within three working days.

The commission noted that the woman informed the bank on July 10, 2016, about the unauthorised transactions of Rs 70,084 that took place on July 9, 2016. It held that her intimation was within the prescribed timeframe.

“The RBI circular is unequivocal in stating that in cases of third-party breaches, where neither the bank nor the customer is at fault, and if the customer provides intimation within three working days, the liability rests with the bank. In this case, the complainant had duly informed the bank on July 10, 2016, about the unauthorised transactions. The opposite party bank failed to reverse the transaction,” the commission said.

Burden was on the bank

The court also referred to a precedent of the Bombay High Court and held that the burden of proving customer negligence in cases of unauthorised electronic transactions rests on the bank. It found that the bank failed to establish any negligence on the part of the complainant, The Indian Express report further stated.

Since the bank neither proved that the woman was responsible for the fraud nor reversed the debits after receiving timely notice, the commission held it liable for deficiency in service.

The order reinforces the RBI’s zero-liability policy: when a customer promptly reports an unauthorised third-party transaction, the bank must bear the financial loss unless it can establish that the customer was negligent.

What consumers should do

Consumers who notice an unauthorised transaction should immediately inform their bank in writing, block the card or account access, and file a police complaint. Keeping emails, messages, transaction alerts and complaint references can help prove that the bank was notified within the required time.

Consumers in Delhi can seek assistance through the state consumer helpline at 011-23379146. The National Consumer Helpline can also be reached at 1915.