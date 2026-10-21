A Kerala consumer commission ordered a holiday company, a cruise operator and another party to jointly pay Rs 54,500 to a man whose prepaid family cruise trip was cancelled without advance notice, leaving the family stranded at the departure point in Kochi.

According to The Indian Express news report, the Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held all three liable for deficiency in service and directed them to refund the booking amount, besides awarding compensation and litigation costs.

According to the complainant, he booked a cruise for September 6, 2024, through a holiday company under a prepaid holiday package. He took leave from work, travelled to Kochi with his family and stayed at a hotel arranged by the company for the trip.

The family’s plans fell apart when they reached the cruise departure point on the scheduled day and were told the trip had been cancelled. The complainant said he received no prior information about the cancellation and that his later attempts to secure a refund were unsuccessful.

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Companies blamed each other after trip was off

Before the commission, the holiday company argued that the cancellation was beyond its control and stemmed from a technical issue. It also said the cruise fare would be reimbursed to the complainant’s prepaid card, enabling him to use the remaining services under the package.

The cruise operator, meanwhile, said the sailing had to be cancelled because the mandatory certificate from the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) had not been issued in time. It claimed it had promptly informed the holiday company about the cancellation and that communicating it to the customer was solely the holiday company’s responsibility.

Commission rejects blame-shifting

The commission was not convinced. It found that neither the holiday company nor the complainant had been informed in advance that the cruise would not operate as scheduled. It also rejected the cruise operator’s claim that it had told the holiday company in advance, stating there was no proof to support that assertion.

The bench, comprising President Ravi Susha and members Moly Kutty Mathew and Sajeesh K, held that the holiday company could not escape liability by pointing fingers at the cruise operator.

“As the organisers responsible for the trip, they remain accountable for ensuring proper coordination and informing the complainant about any changes to travel arrangements,” the October 9 order read.

What the commission ordered and what customers can do?

The Indian Express report added that the commission allowed the complaint in part and directed the three opposite parties to refund the booking amount of Rs 29,500. It further awarded Rs 15,000 as compensation for the inconvenience and hardship caused to the family, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total award to Rs 54,500.

The order makes clear that travel companies cannot simply pass on responsibility to vendors once a customer has paid for a package.

The commission noted that organisers must verify that all necessary approvals are in place and inform customers in advance of any cancellation; failure to coordinate with service providers and notify customers of changes amounts to deficiency in service.

For similar grievances, consumers can approach their state or Union territory consumer helpline — in Kerala, the number is 1800-425-1550 — or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.