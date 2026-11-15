A Bengaluru court awarded Rs 20 lakh to a 56-year-old woman who alleged that a man lived with her in a marriage-like relationship and later failed to honour financial commitments linked to her properties. Setting aside a trial court’s rejection of her domestic violence complaint, the court held that the absence of proof of a legally valid marriage could not, by itself, defeat her claim when evidence established a relationship in the nature of marriage.

According to an Indian Express report, the LXII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Raghavendra S Channabasappa, passed the order while hearing the woman’s appeal against an October 16, 2024, trial court order. The trial court had dismissed her complaint, saying she failed to establish a legally valid marriage or a relationship like marriage.

What the court found

The appellate court held that the woman’s testimony, supported by documents and the man’s admissions, established a domestic relationship between the two. It said the claim had to be assessed on the preponderance of probabilities, not beyond reasonable doubt.

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“The testimony of an aggrieved woman alleging domestic violence cannot be discarded lightly or viewed with suspicion merely because she is making allegations against her husband or the person with whom she had a domestic relationship. The existence of a legally valid marriage is not the sole test for determining the existence of a relationship in the nature of marriage under the Domestic Violence Act,” the court said.

It further observed that the acts of domestic violence had caused the woman mental agony, humiliation, emotional distress and suffering. Considering the nature and gravity of the acts and their impact on her, the court said she was entitled to compensation and damages.

Woman’s allegations

The Indian Express report added that the woman told the court she met the man between 2001 and 2003. She alleged that he developed intimacy with her and promised a new life for her and her daughter. After her divorce in 2005, she claimed he married her on August 7 that year.

She later said she discovered the officer was already married. She claimed that she and her daughter stayed with him during 2009-10. She said he helped her and her daughter with official and educational matters but also accused him of persuading her to sell properties, promising to buy alternatives in her name, but failing to do so after receiving the proceeds.

She also alleged that he received Rs 10 lakh from a chit transaction and separately failed to return Rs 4.80 lakh she had borrowed and handed over to him to buy a site. The man denied the alleged marriage and domestic relationship, arguing that friendship and financial dealings could not establish a relationship covered by the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Evidence considered

The appellate court noted that the man admitted knowing the woman’s daughter, signing two documents relating to her and buying Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination books for her in 2011. It also considered residential documents and a mortgage deed relating to his property, which the woman said secured her chit transaction.

The court also noted that a 2014 civil suit filed by the man and another woman described the appellant as his second wife. It treated this as a relevant admission. The judge said the documents did not individually prove a marriage or misappropriation, but their cumulative effect, along with the woman’s testimony and the man’s admissions, was relevant.

Police complaints showed that disputes had arisen between the parties, though they did not prove the criminal allegations.

Legal principles applied

Referring to Supreme Court principles, the judge said courts must examine the relationship’s duration, shared household, financial and domestic arrangements, public conduct and the parties’ intention. The court clarified that not every intimate relationship qualifies as one in the nature of marriage.

“The testimony of the aggrieved woman, if found trustworthy and supported by surrounding circumstances, can form the basis for recording a finding in her favour,” the court observed.

Relief granted

The court found that the woman’s testimony, the man’s admissions and documents about their residential arrangements collectively established a domestic relationship. Recognising her right to reside in the shared household under Section 17, regardless of ownership, the court rejected her requests for protection and specific residence orders under Sections 18 and 19.

The judgment records Rs 10 lakh as monetary relief under Section 20 and Rs 10 lakh as compensation under Section 22 of the Domestic Violence Act, taking the total to Rs 20 lakh.