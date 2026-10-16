A consumer commission in Thiruvananthapuram ordered an e-commerce company and a dry fruits seller to pay Rs 8,450 to a man who received packets of Karonda cherries without manufacturing and expiry dates, which he had bought for his pregnant wife.

According to The Indian Express news report, the commission directed the two to refund Rs 450, the cost of the product, and pay Rs 8,000 as compensation and litigation costs. It held that selling food products without essential labelling details amounted to unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.

The complainant purchased four 250-gram packets of Karonda cherries for Rs 450 through an e-commerce platform in June 2021. He said the cherries were meant for his wife, who was five months pregnant at the time. After receiving the package, he found that the packets did not mention either the date of manufacture or the expiry date.

Concerned about the possible health risk to his wife and unborn child, he complained to the e-commerce platform and returned the packets.

Replacement packets had same problem

The e-commerce platform arranged a replacement, which was delivered on June 10, 2021. However, the complainant said the replacement packets also did not carry manufacturing or expiry dates. He then destroyed the products and sent a legal notice to the e-commerce company on June 29, 2021.

The e-commerce company denied liability, saying it was only an intermediary platform and was not directly involved in the sale. The seller did not appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex parte.

Commission’s findings

A bench of President PV Jayarajan and members Preetha G Nair and VR Viju passed the order on October 12, The Indian Express reported. The commission held that omitting key product details misled consumers and constituted an unfair trade practice.

“Misleading consumers by omitting important product details amounts to an unfair trade practice. So, it is clear that the absence of details regarding the date of manufacture and the expiry date on the package of a product amounts to an unfair trade practice,” the commission said as quoted by The Indian Express report.

It noted that the replacement products had the same defect and that the e-commerce company’s reply to the legal notice did not address the missing manufacturing and expiry dates.

E-commerce platform cannot escape liability

The commission rejected the e-commerce company’s argument that it was merely an intermediary and had no role in the transaction. It observed that the invoice issued by the seller carried the e-commerce company’s emblem, which made its claim of having no involvement unsustainable.

Holding both the platform and the seller jointly and severally liable, the commission said their actions had caused the complainant mental agony and financial loss.

The ruling makes clear that food products sold online must carry mandatory labelling details, including manufacturing and expiry dates. It also signals that e-commerce platforms cannot automatically avoid responsibility by describing themselves as intermediaries when their involvement in the transaction is evident.

For consumers facing similar issues, the Kerala consumer helpline number is 1800-425-1550. The National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915.