A Rajasthan district consumer commission has directed a travel booking portal to pay a man Rs 43,000 after his Vaishno Devi tour package for six people failed to deliver the hotel, transport and helicopter services it had promised. According to The Indian Express news report, the company has been told to refund Rs 32,000 and pay Rs 11,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.

The commission held that the travel company was responsible for arranging the facilities it had represented while selling the package, including the booked hotel and helicopter ride.

“However, the opposite party failed to provide the promised services and thereby committed deficiency in service,” the October 26 order said.

The complainant paid Rs 67,000 for a Jammu and Kashmir tour package booked through the portal for six people. According to his complaint, the package included hotel accommodation, flight schedules, a round-trip helicopter service from Katra to Sanjichhat for Vaishno Devi darshan, local transport and luggage handling.

The man said the group expected a comfortable and well-organised pilgrimage. Instead, he alleged, they had to make several arrangements themselves after reaching the destination.

What went wrong

The complainant alleged that no one came to receive the group at the Jammu bus stand as promised. He also said they were placed in a lower-category hotel without prior notice, rather than the accommodation they had booked.

According to him, transport to the Katra helipad was also not arranged. Although the group had helicopter boarding passes, he claimed they were not allowed to board because of the travel agency representative’s conduct, forcing them to visit the shrine through their own means.

After sending a legal notice to the company and receiving no compensation, the man approached the consumer commission seeking redress.

Travel firm’s defence

The tour and travel agency denied the allegations. It said the original hotel booking was cancelled because its agent failed to make the payment on time. The Indian Express report added that the company also claimed that its driver picked up the group from Jammu airport and took them directly to the Katra helipad on time. It alleged that after receiving boarding passes, the complainant argued with and verbally abused helicopter-service staff, which led the operator to deny the group permission to board.

The commission, comprising president Devendra Mohan Mathur and member Pawan Kumar Bhardwaj, noted that the company did not file an affidavit in evidence or submit solid proof to support its defence. It also failed to show that it had taken steps to resolve the service deficiencies.

The commission found a clear deficiency in service because the company did not provide the promised hotel and denied the helicopter facility even though the complainant held valid boarding passes.

“The complainant had collectively booked a tour package for six members. However, due to deficiency in the services of the opposite party, the complainant had to face difficulties from time to time, which caused mental agony to the complainant,” the commission observed.

What travellers should know

The order makes it clear that travel portals and agencies must provide the accommodation, transport and other services promised in a package. If they fail, customers can seek a refund and compensation for the inconvenience caused.

Travellers facing similar issues should preserve booking confirmations, payment receipts, itinerary details, boarding passes, hotel records, photographs and all complaint correspondence. Such documents can be important evidence before a consumer commission.

Consumers in Rajasthan can contact the state consumer helpline at 0141-2372237, while the National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915 for assistance.