A consumer commission in Puducherry has ordered a company to pay nearly Rs 73,000 to a man after it allegedly unloaded his household goods on a highway, failed to deliver his air conditioner and demanded extra money for its release. According to The Indian Express news report, the commission held that the company’s conduct amounted to a deficiency in service and awarded compensation for the excess payment, the missing AC, mental agony and litigation costs.

The complainant said he needed to shift household essentials, including an air conditioner, from Gujarat to Puducherry following an employment transfer. He said the company offered an all-inclusive quote of Rs 25,000 for the consignment and projected itself as a reliable service provider with experience serving the armed forces, public-sector units and major banks.

According to the complaint, the company ultimately collected Rs 43,000 from him through a series of payments, despite the agreed amount being Rs 25,000. During delivery in June 2025, the man alleged that the company refused to unload the consignment at his specified Puducherry address.

He said the company instead insisted on unloading the goods on a highway, citing reasons including that it was not permitted to enter the state. The complainant said he had to arrange separate transportation to move the goods from the highway to his residence.

Air conditioner missing, ransom-like demand alleged

After the consignment was delivered, the man said an inspection revealed that his air conditioner, valued at about Rs 39,999, was missing. He alleged that when he approached the company, its representative initially denied knowledge of the AC but later admitted that it was in the company’s possession.

The complainant said the company then demanded Rs 5,000 initially and later Rs 13,000 for the release of the AC. Aggrieved by the missing item and the repeated demands for extra money, he approached the Puducherry District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Commission finds deficiency in service

The commission, comprising President S Mouttouvel and members AS Suvitha and G Arumugam, passed its order on August 31. It observed that the company did not appear to contest the case despite receiving notice.

“Between the place of ‘move from’ and place of ‘move to’ as shown in Exhibit C1 (Bill), the opposite party (company) staff had done some foul play, and thereby they have not delivered the air conditioner. It is the duty of the companies to deliver all the items that were packed,” the order said.

The bench found that the complainant had established that he suffered mental agony. It noted that the wrongful retention of the AC and the repeated demands for additional money added to his distress, The Indian Express report added.

“In addition to that, demanding a higher amount and repeated demanding of money, quoting some reason or the other, would have caused mental agony to the complainant,” the commission observed.

Why the same AC was not ordered returned

The commission declined to direct the return of the same air conditioner, noting that it had been purchased in 2019 and that nearly seven years had passed. It said the AC’s present condition was unknown and that returning the same unit would be of “no use” to the complainant.

Taking depreciation into account, the commission directed the company to pay 50% of the AC’s value instead. This works out to Rs 20,000, based on the AC’s original value of about Rs 39,999.

The Rs 73,000 award includes Rs 18,000 for the extra amount charged, Rs 20,000 for 50% of the AC’s value after depreciation, Rs 25,000 for mental distress, and Rs 10,000 for legal costs. The commission said the movers must stick to the agreed price, cannot hold back any packed item, and must deliver all the goods.

The ruling highlights that companies can be held liable under consumer law for deficiency in service when they fail to deliver consigned items, demand extra payments or unload goods at an unauthorised location. The case also shows that compensation can cover not just the value of lost goods but also mental agony and litigation costs.

For consumers facing similar issues, the Puducherry consumer helpline is 180-0425-1082, while the National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915.