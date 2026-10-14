A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed a hair and skin care clinic to pay Rs 1.66 lakh to a man whose hair fall and skin condition allegedly worsened after he underwent a series of treatments at the facility, The Indian Express reported.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, found that the clinic was deficient in providing the promised services, observing that cosmetic and dermatological treatments must be performed with reasonable care and competence.

The Indian Express reported that the commission, comprising president M Ram Gopal Reddy and members D Sreedevi and J Shyamala, passed the order on October 9. It directed the clinic to refund Rs 55,999, pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience, and provide Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The commission also observed that problems with hair and skin treatment can affect a person’s confidence, social interactions and mental well-being.

Instagram advertisement leads to treatment package

According to The Indian Express report, the complaint approached the clinic after coming across its hair and skin treatment advertisement on Instagram in 2023. He filled out an online enquiry form and subsequently received a call from the clinic.

Following a consultation in September 2023, he was advised to undergo hair growth and anti-dandruff treatments, an under-eye peel and a HydraFacial. The package was quoted at Rs 56,999, which he agreed to pay.

The man said he attended the scheduled sessions between September 2023 and September 2024, travelling around 32 km on each round trip to visit the clinic.

However, he alleged that his hair fall increased and his skin condition deteriorated despite following the prescribed treatment plan.

Additional chemical peels allegedly worsened skin irritation

The complainant said he informed the clinic’s doctor about the adverse reactions. He was allegedly advised to undergo four additional sessions of high-intensity chemical peeling to improve the results.

According to the complaint, these procedures caused severe skin irritation and unbearable pain, further worsening his facial condition. He also alleged that his hair fall increased after the treatments.

When he approached the clinic seeking a resolution, it allegedly demanded additional payment for further treatment without assuring him of the outcome.

The man refused to pay more and said he visited the clinic several times seeking an explanation and a refund. As his grievances remained unresolved, he approached the consumer commission seeking compensation and repayment of the treatment charges.

Commission finds deficiency in service

The commission noted that the clinic did not submit a written version or an evidence affidavit and proceeded to decide the complaint on the material available before it.

It observed that the dispute was not merely about a customer failing to achieve the desired cosmetic result. The evidence, according to the commission, showed that the man’s hair and facial condition had deteriorated after the treatment.

The commission held that when a service provider undertakes hair or skin treatment for consideration and the evidence establishes deterioration attributable to the manner in which the service was provided, it can amount to a shortcoming in the quality of service.

It also said customers paying for specialised treatments are entitled to expect reasonable care, competence and adherence to the professional standards represented by the service provider.

The clinic could not escape responsibility merely by arguing that treatment outcomes vary from person to person, the commission observed, particularly where the evidence established deterioration linked to the way the service was delivered.

It consequently held the clinic liable for deficiency in service.

Clinic ordered to pay Rs 1.66 lakh

The commission directed the clinic to provide the following relief:

Rs 55,999 as a refund of the treatment charges

Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience

Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs

The total amount ordered is Rs 1,65,999, or approximately Rs 1.66 lakh.

Takeaway

Consumers experiencing adverse reactions should document changes in their condition, retain payment receipts and treatment records, and keep copies of communications with the clinic. Medical assessments and records of subsequent treatment may also help establish the nature and extent of the problem.