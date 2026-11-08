A Kerala consumer commission directed a hotel in Karnataka to pay Rs 8,000 to a customer who allegedly found hair in a breakfast dish but was still asked to pay the bill despite bringing the contamination to the staff’s attention, The Indian Express reported.

The Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the hotel to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for the inconvenience and mental agony suffered by the customer, along with Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

The commission, comprising president Krishnan K and member Beena K G, partly allowed the complaint and directed the hotel to make the payment within 30 days of receiving a copy of the order.

According to The Indian Express, the complainant had visited the hotel with a friend on September 28, 2025, while travelling from Manjeshwar to Madikeri. He alleged that he found hair embedded in the Sajjige Avalakki served to him for breakfast.

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Sajjige Avalakki, also known as Sajjige Bajil or Uppittu Avalakki, is a traditional breakfast dish popular in the Tulunadu, Udupi and Mangaluru regions of coastal Karnataka.

Hotel staff allegedly insisted on payment

The complainant told the commission that he stopped eating after noticing the hair and brought the matter to the staff’s attention. A waiter allegedly acknowledged the issue and took the plate back.

However, the hotel staff allegedly insisted that he pay for the dish instead of removing it from the bill. When he questioned the decision, an employee allegedly behaved rudely in front of other customers.

The customer said he felt humiliated and was made to pay the entire bill of Rs 180, even though he had not consumed the contaminated dish.

He later sent a legal notice to the hotel. In its reply, the hotel admitted the mistake made by its staff, apologised and offered to refund the amount charged for the food.

However, the hotel did not appear before the consumer commission despite being served notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

Commission awards Rs 8,000

The commission examined photographs of the food, the payment receipt, the bill and the hotel’s reply to the legal notice before deciding the complaint.

The customer had sought Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony and hardship, in addition to Rs 3,000 towards litigation expenses.

However, the commission held that Rs 5,000 was reasonable compensation in the circumstances of the case. It consequently directed the hotel to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 3,000 as litigation costs, taking the total payout to Rs 8,000.

Takeaway

The case talks about the importance of food hygiene and how restaurants respond when customers report contamination. Consumers who find foreign objects in food should bring the issue to the establishment’s attention, retain bills and payment records, and take photographs where possible.

In this case, the photographs, bill, payment receipt and the hotel’s written response admitting the staff’s mistake formed part of the evidence considered by the commission.