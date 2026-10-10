The family of a 39-year-old man who died a day after hernia surgery in 2014 will receive Rs 20 lakh after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the hospital and an attending doctor negligent in his post-operative care. According to The Indian Express news report, the commission ordered the hospital to pay Rs 15 lakh and the doctor to pay Rs 5 lakh; it cleared the surgeon who performed the operation.

The man underwent laparoscopic mesh hernioplasty at a private hospital in Faridabad on March 25, 2014, after being diagnosed with an obstructive umbilical hernia. His wife later questioned whether the operation had been urgent, arguing that there was no intestinal obstruction requiring emergency surgery.

After the procedure, the man complained of chest pain and uneasiness. An electrocardiogram was conducted at about 12.40 am on March 26, and further investigations were advised. But the commission found no record of additional tests or monitoring after the ECG, despite instructions from the anaesthetist.

The commission said the man received little medical attention between 2:00 am and 4:00 am. He was found unconscious and unresponsive at about 4:50 am and moved to the medical intensive care unit. Doctors suspected a pulmonary embolism, and a bedside echocardiography examination was recorded. He was declared dead at about 6 am, with pulmonary embolism identified as the cause of death.

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Hospital and doctor held liable

The commission found that the hospital failed to provide timely medical attention and ensure access to appropriate specialists when the patient’s symptoms called for urgent assessment. It said chest pain could have indicated pulmonary embolism and that the necessary investigations should have been conducted sooner.

The bench, comprising NCDRC president Justice AP Sahi and member Bharatkumar Pandya, said, “The hospital seems to be mainly responsible for not providing appropriate specialists and available at the critical moments of the patients…we hold the hospital and the doctor to be negligent in treating the deceased patient.”

The commission said the doctor did not have specialist qualifications in cardiology or pulmonology and should not have been left to manage the situation without appropriate specialist support. It also faulted him for failing to take adequate steps to investigate and diagnose the symptoms.

It questioned why investigations were undertaken only after the man had almost collapsed and raised concerns about discrepancies in the recorded timing of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the echocardiography examination. The commission did not accept the affidavit of doctor as expert evidence, noting that he was not a specialist in the relevant field.

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Surgeon cleared; compensation set at Rs 20 lakh

The commission’s finding of negligence related to the hospital’s post-operative arrangements and doctor’s response to the patient’s symptoms. It found no deficiency or negligence by the surgeon who carried out the hernia operation.

The man’s wife had sought about Rs 2.21 crore in compensation, in addition to Rs 1.31 lakh in medical expenses. She cited her husband’s income and the responsibility of raising their three children. The commission noted that the patient ran a cement agency business, whose earnings could fluctuate, and awarded a lump sum of Rs 20 lakh instead.

Consumers can register grievances with the National Consumer Helpline by calling 1915. The helpline also accepts complaints through its website, WhatsApp, SMS and other channels.