A Kerala consumer commission has ordered an overseas employment consultancy and a travel agency to pay Rs 3.16 lakh to a man who alleged that he was repeatedly promised a job in Europe but was left without employment after the proposed destination changed from Malta to Lithuania and then Austria.

According to The Indian Express, the complainant, a supervisor working with the Kerala Water Authority on a subcontract basis, had paid money towards overseas recruitment, visa processing and related services in the hope of securing a job to support his dependent family members.

The Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the repeated changes in destination and visa appointments, coupled with the failure to arrange the promised employment, amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, The Indian Express reported.

In its September 29 order, the commission directed the consultancy and its managers to refund Rs 2.56 lakh. It also ordered the consultancy, its manager and the travel agency to jointly and severally pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Malta job offer changed to Lithuania, then Austria

According to The Indian Express, the man, a BCom graduate, told the commission that a representative approached him in October 2023 with an offer to facilitate overseas employment. Malta was initially suggested, with the representative citing easier visa procedures and quicker job opportunities.

The representative allegedly demanded Rs 7.50 lakh to arrange employment, visa processing and travel. The man paid Rs 1 lakh to the travel agency on November 2, 2023, believing that the arrangements would lead to a job abroad.

When he sought updates, he was allegedly advised to consider Lithuania instead, on the grounds that securing employment and a visa there would be easier. The process remained delayed for around six months, after which the proposed destination was changed again to Austria.

The man was then directed to approach a consultancy in Ernakulam and submit his original documents for work permit and visa processing.

More money paid, but job never materialises

According to The Indian Express, the man paid Rs 2.5 lakh to the consultancy on February 17, 2025. He also paid Rs 6,000 to the consultancy’s manager on July 8, 2025, for filing income tax returns. Despite the payments and the successive changes to the proposed destination, the promised employment did not materialise.

The travel agency subsequently refunded the initial Rs 1 lakh on October 3, 2025. The man approached the consumer commission seeking recovery of the remaining amount and compensation for the financial loss and mental agony he said he had suffered.

Commission finds deficiency in service

The commission noted that the consultancy and travel agency had been served notice but failed to submit their written versions.

It observed that the man had paid the money with the genuine expectation of securing employment in Austria. The repeated changes from Malta to Lithuania and then Austria, along with the alleged cancellation of visa appointments, were significant in assessing the complaint.

The commission held that the service providers had failed to fulfil their obligations despite collecting money from the complainant. It found that their actions caused him financial loss and mental agony, amounting to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission concluded that the parties responsible for the failed arrangements were bound to address the complainant’s grievance.

Consultancy and travel agency ordered to pay Rs 3.16 lakh

The commission directed the consultancy and its managers to jointly and severally refund Rs 2.56 lakh to the complainant. It further ordered the consultancy, its manager and the travel agency to jointly and severally pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The total relief amounts to Rs 3.16 lakh, which the parties were directed to pay within 30 days.

Takeaway

Jobseekers should retain payment receipts, written employment offers, messages about destination changes, visa appointment records and copies of documents submitted to intermediaries. These records can help establish what was promised, how much was paid and whether the agreed services were delivered.