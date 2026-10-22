A Gurugram consumer commission has directed two makeup artists to refund Rs 2.4 lakh to a woman who could not avail herself of bridal makeup and hairstyling services during the second wave of Covid-19 in April 2021 and was allegedly denied a refund, The Indian Express reported. The commission also awarded her Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total relief to Rs 2.92 lakh.

The Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the two service providers liable for deficiency in service, observing that they had failed to provide the promised services or return the advance payment.

According to The Indian Express, the commission passed the order on October 12. The bench comprised president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur.

“Keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of the present case, in the light of the aforesaid discussion, we are of the considered view that there did occur severe deficiency in service on the part of the OPs on account of not providing the proper services to the complainant,” The Indian Express quoted the commission as saying.

Covid disrupts wedding makeup plans

According to the complaint, the woman approached the two makeup artists in 2021 for bridal makeup, hairstyling and related services for her wedding scheduled for April that year. She paid Rs 2.4 lakh for the services.

However, the services booked for April 21 and 22, 2021, could not be availed due to the second wave of Covid-19 spread.

The woman alleged that the makeup artists remained in touch with her through WhatsApp and other communication channels and assured her that the services could be rescheduled in accordance with government and local administration guidelines.

When she subsequently approached them to fix alternative dates, the matter was delayed and the artists eventually refused to provide the services, according to her complaint. They allegedly assured her that the entire amount would be refunded within a few days.

The refund was not made, prompting the woman to approach the consumer commission.

Makeup artists fail to counter evidence

The commission noted that the complainant had submitted documentary evidence supporting her allegations, including the payment receipt, WhatsApp conversations, legal notices, postal receipts, delivery reports and replies to the legal notices.

The two makeup artists failed to produce evidence to challenge the documents or rebut the woman’s claims, the commission observed.

“Every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid documents as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OPs had failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents of the aforesaid documents, or which may prove anything contrary,” the order stated.

The commission concluded that the service providers were liable for deficiency in service because the promised services had not been delivered and the advance payment had not been returned.

Rs 2.92 lakh refund and compensation ordered

The commission directed the two makeup artists to pay the woman Rs 2.4 lakh as a refund of the amount paid for the services, Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Customers who pay advance amounts for wedding or other event-related services should preserve payment receipts, booking confirmations and written communications about cancellations or rescheduling. If a service provider cannot deliver the agreed services and subsequently fails to return the advance despite assurances, consumers can approach the appropriate consumer commission for relief.