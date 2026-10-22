A Chandigarh consumer commission has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 18.7 lakh, along with interest, to a Mohali man whose claims for a liver transplant and hospitalisations were rejected on the grounds that his treatment was linked to alcoholism, The Indian Express reported. The insurer has also been ordered to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and litigation costs, taking the total relief to Rs 19.2 lakh, excluding interest.

The commission found that the insurer had failed to establish that the man’s claims fell under the policy’s permanent exclusion for alcoholism, drug or substance abuse, or addictive conditions and their consequences. It noted that although the patient was diagnosed with alcoholic liver disease, medical records indicated that his chronic liver disease had been diagnosed for the first time and that he had not received previous treatment for the condition.

According to The Indian Express, the Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order on October 15. The bench comprised president Pawanjit Singh and member Brij Mohan Sharma.

The commission observed that the insurer could not rely on the exclusion clause without establishing that the claims were covered by it, particularly when the man had held the policy since 2018.

Insurer rejects claims after liver transplant

The man, his wife and their minor son were covered under a health insurance policy purchased in 2018 and renewed regularly. For the 2024-25 policy period, the coverage included a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh and a loyalty benefit of Rs 6 lakh.

In November 2023, the man was diagnosed with alcoholic liver disease and decompensated cirrhosis. His request for cashless treatment was rejected by the insurer, following which he approached the Chandigarh District Consumer Commission. The commission allowed his complaint on November 15, 2023.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors advised a liver transplant. His wife agreed to donate a portion of her liver, and the couple underwent the necessary medical tests before being admitted for surgery in October 2024.

The hospital raised bills totalling Rs 15.17 lakh for their treatment. However, the insurer rejected their cashless claims, citing the policy exclusion for alcoholism-related treatment and its consequences. The couple had to bear the expenses themselves.

The husband was hospitalised twice for post-transplant complications, once in 2024 and again in 2025. The insurer rejected these claims under the same exclusion. The couple also incurred additional medical expenses during the 2025-26 policy period.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the complainants approached the consumer commission seeking relief.

Insurer says treatment falls under permanent exclusion

The insurer opposed the complaint, arguing that the man had been diagnosed with alcoholic liver disease and decompensated cirrhosis. It contended that the transplant and subsequent treatments and hospitalisations were direct consequences of the alcohol-related condition.

According to the insurer, the claims were therefore correctly rejected under the policy’s permanent exclusion clause covering alcoholism, drug or substance abuse, addictive conditions and their consequences.

The commission, however, examined the medical records and noted that the patient’s history mentioned alcoholism for 17 years. At the same time, the records specifically stated that chronic liver disease had been diagnosed for the first time and that he had not previously received treatment for it.

The commission found that the insurer had failed to establish that the man had previously taken treatment for alcoholism or any of the other conditions covered by the exclusion, or that he had submitted earlier claims for such treatment.

Commission says exclusion clause not established

The commission held that the case did not fall under the permanent exclusion clause relied upon by the insurer, given the absence of evidence of previous treatment for chronic liver disease.

“Thus, once it stands proved from the above that complainant No. 1 (husband) had not taken any treatment for chronic liver disease prior to his admission in the treating hospital, the case of the complainants does not fall under the Permanent Exclusion clause of the terms and conditions of the policy relied upon by the OP (opposite party: insurer), especially when it is admitted case of the parties that complainant No.1 had been obtaining the subject policy from the OP since the year 2018,” the October 15 order stated.

The commission acknowledged that the policy permanently excluded treatment for alcoholism, drug or substance abuse, addictive conditions and their consequences. However, it found that the insurer had not proved that the complainant had previously received treatment for those conditions or submitted claims for them.

Rs 19.2 lakh awarded, plus interest

The commission directed the insurer to pay Rs 18.7 lakh, along with interest, and a further Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and towards litigation costs. The total monetary relief amounts to Rs 19.2 lakh, excluding interest.

Takeaway

Policyholders who face rejection on the grounds of a permanent exclusion should seek the insurer’s written reasons and retain medical records, hospital bills, policy documents and previous claim correspondence. The commission’s findings in this case turned on the insurer’s failure to establish that the exclusion it relied on applied to the treatment and claims in question.