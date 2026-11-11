A Kerala consumer commission ordered a travel agency to pay Rs 1 lakh to a man after it failed to arrange a promised job in Israel and withheld part of the money he had paid. The award includes a Rs 70,000 refund, Rs 25,000 as compensation for deficient service and mental agony, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

According to The Indian Express news report, the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued the order on October 7, directing the agency to pay within 45 days. The case was heard by commission president Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty NK.

An Instagram ad led to payment

According to the complaint, the man contacted the travel agency after seeing an advertisement on its Instagram page in February 2026 offering assistance with obtaining a visa to work in Israel. The agency allegedly quoted a recruitment fee of Rs 7 lakh, including an initial Rs 50,000 for its services and a training programme.

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On February 7, the complainant paid Rs 1 lakh as the initial payment for himself and a friend. Following the agency’s instructions, both travelled to Mumbai for an interview, expecting warehouse-related jobs that matched their work experience.

At the interview, however, they allegedly discovered that the available work involved cleaning rather than the warehouse roles they had been offered.

Job mismatch prompts refund request

Suspecting something was wrong, the complainant contacted what he understood to be the agency’s head office in Mumbai. He alleged that he was told the travel agency did not have its authorisation.

He then sought a refund, but said the agency failed to return the money. On March 11, he approached the Palakkad Town North Police Station for help.

Following police intervention, the agency agreed to refund the entire amount by March 30. It paid Rs 30,000 on March 31, but the remaining Rs 70,000 was not returned, according to the complaint.

Consumer complaint over unpaid balance

Indian Express report added that the man subsequently approached the consumer commission, seeking repayment of the outstanding Rs 70,000, compensation of Rs 6 lakh and litigation costs.

The commission noted that the agency had been issued notice but did not file its written response within the stipulated time. It found that the complainant had paid Rs 1 lakh and had received only Rs 30,000 back.

“Hence, the opposite party…is bound to pay the balance amount of Rs 70,000,” the commission said, referring to the travel agency.

Commission finds deficiency in service

The commission held that the agency’s failure to deliver the promised employment, followed by its failure to return the money, amounted to deficient service.

“Not arranging the job as promised, and default in returning the amount when failed to arrange the job is to be treated as deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party,” it said.

Although the complainant had sought Rs 6 lakh in compensation, the commission awarded Rs 25,000 for deficient service and the mental agony he suffered, alongside the unpaid refund and litigation costs. The total payment ordered was Rs 1 lakh, separate from the Rs 30,000 the agency had already returned.

Payment due within 45 days

The agency was directed to pay the full amount within 45 days. If it fails to comply within that period, it must pay an additional Rs 500 per month as solatium, or compensation for the delay, under the order.