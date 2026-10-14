The Kerala High Court has directed the state’s Directorate of Social Justice to release Rs 21,000 in pending financial assistance to a transgender man for post-operative treatment and aftercare following sex reassignment surgery. According to The Indian Express news report, the petitioner had already received Rs 15,000 of the Rs 36,000 assistance he sought, leaving the balance unpaid.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan passed the order on October 8 while disposing of a writ petition filed by the transgender man against the authorities’ failure to release the remaining amount. The court gave the directorate two months to pay the eligible balance after receiving a certified copy of the judgment.

The judge directed the Director of the Directorate of Social Justice to disburse the eligible amount “as expeditiously as possible,” and in any case within two months of receiving the certified copy of the verdict.

“Therefore, this writ petition is disposed of, directing the 2nd respondent to disburse the eligible amount of Rs 21,000, as expeditiously as possible, at any rate, within a period of two months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this judgment,” the court said, The Indian Express reported.

The assistance relates to post-operative treatment and aftercare after sex reassignment surgery. The petitioner had asked the court to order release of the outstanding Rs 21,000 and also sought interest at 18% per annum.

Why transgender man approached the court?

According to the petition, the man applied for the assistance through the Kerala government’s website on September 1, 2025. He later made a representation before the authorities on September 11 this year, but the remaining payment was not released.

The Indian Express report added that the court recorded the petitioner is a transgender person and had approached it because the authorities refused to disburse financial aid stipulated for post-operative treatment after sex reassignment surgery.

“Petitioner is a transgender person. This writ petition is filed, aggrieved by the respondents’ refusal to disburse financial aid stipulated…towards the post-operative treatment after undergoing Sex Reassignment Surgery,” the order said, according to The Indian Express.

The respondents in the case included the Department of Social Justice, the Director of the Directorate of Social Justice, the Kerala State Transgender Board, and the Transgender Cell under the directorate.

Government’s explanation on legal matter

During the hearing, the government pleader told the court that steps were being taken to process the payment. The state said the authorities were awaiting sanction from the concerned authority. The judgment, however, does not explain why the balance remained unpaid for so long, nor does it give details of when the sanction was expected. It also does not state how the department processed the application after it was submitted in 2025.

Interest claim not allowed

Although the court ordered the release of the Rs 21,000 balance, it did not expressly grant the petitioner’s request for interest. The order is limited to his individual claim and does not create a new state-wide policy or set a general deadline for processing similar applications.

The documents placed before the court included medical certificates relating to the surgery, the petitioner’s transgender identity card, and Kerala government orders on financial assistance dated November 14, 2018, and August 22, 2023, The Indian Express report further stated.

The ruling reinforces that welfare benefits intended for transgender persons cannot remain indefinitely held up in administrative processes. By fixing a two-month deadline, the High Court has made the Directorate of Social Justice directly responsible for ensuring that the eligible post-surgery assistance reaches the petitioner.