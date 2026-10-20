Kerala HC on Bank Cyber Fraud: The Kerala High Court directed the bank to refund around Rs 3.73 lakh to a retired college principal whose savings account was emptied by cyber fraudsters in 2019, after the bank failed to prove she was negligent in the transaction.

According to The Indian Express news report, Justice Harisankar V Menon set aside the banking ombudsman’s order rejecting her complaint and held that she was entitled to “zero liability” under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) customer-protection framework because she reported the fraud to the bank on the same day. The court gave the bank four weeks to restore the amount.

The petitioner, a retired principal holding the bank’s savings account at Mattannur in Kerala’s Kannur, received an SMS on July 13, 2019, saying her debit card was proposed to be blocked and could be reactivated online. She then received a call from the same number, where the caller repeated the claim and sought details to “reactivate” the card.

The caller asked her to share a one-time password (OTP), saying it was required to register the “Bank Secure App”. Although the message itself warned her not to share the OTP with anyone, she shared it. Soon after, Rs 3.73 lakh was debited from her account.

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Immediate complaint

After the money was debited, the retired principal immediately contacted the bank’s customer care, following which her internet banking account was blocked. She also filed complaints with the bank and the police on the same day.

The court noted that the complaint was lodged as soon as the fraudster siphoned off the money. “Though the complaint was lodged on the very same day, the bank has not taken any steps for ensuring that the amounts debited are recredited to the petitioner’s account,” Justice Menon observed in the October 5 order.

Police found fraudster

The police investigation found that a person from West Bengal had used her details to siphon off the money. Despite this, the amount was not refunded, prompting her to approach the banking ombudsman, which rejected her complaint. She then moved the Kerala High Court. The court noted that the petitioner was “not privy to the fraud”, a finding supported by the police report. It held that the bank had failed to cogently establish negligence on her part.

Why the court granted relief and what it means for customers

The court relied on the RBI circular on limiting customer liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions. Under the circular, a customer has zero liability where the loss arises from a third-party breach and the fault lies neither with the bank nor the customer, provided the customer informs the bank within three working days of receiving communication about the unauthorised transaction.

Since the complainant reported the fraud on the very day of the transaction, the court found that her case fell squarely within this zero-liability provision. The court therefore directed the bank to “make good the loss of Rs 3,73,000” as expeditiously as possible, and in any case within four weeks.

The ruling reinforces that prompt reporting is critical in cyber fraud cases. A customer who informs the bank within the prescribed three-working-day window after receiving communication about an unauthorised transaction can claim zero liability, provided the bank cannot prove customer negligence or complicity.

The judgement also makes clear that sharing an OTP after being deceived does not automatically disqualify a customer from protection if the bank cannot establish that the customer was privy to the fraud. The burden, in this case, lay on the bank to prove negligence, which it failed to do.