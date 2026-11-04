A Karnataka passenger who spent more than a year seeking a refund of Rs 485 from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over a Rs 15 bus ticket has secured relief from the Tumakuru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, The Indian Express reported. The commission directed the transport corporation to refund the amount with 9% annual interest and pay Rs 11,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.

According to The Indian Express, the dispute came to light after the passenger paid a Rs 500 note to a KSRTC conductor for a ticket costing Rs 15 on August 12, 2025. Although the conductor issued the ticket and acknowledged the balance of Rs 485 on its reverse, the passenger left the bus without collecting the change.

The commission, presided over by G T Vijayalakshmi, with members Nivedita Ravish and Kumar N, held the KSRTC liable for deficiency in service. In its October 12 order, it directed the corporation to pay Rs 11,485, excluding interest, within 45 days of receiving or becoming aware of the order.

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“The complainant is the consumer of the KSRTC and paid Rs 500 for the ticket valued of Rs 15 and the conductor himself admitted that he should have given change of Rs 485 to the complainant,” the commission said.

It observed that the corporation had failed to refund the balance despite acknowledging its liability, compelling the passenger to approach the consumer commission.

Passenger seeks refund after missing collection

The complainant, 32-year-old Manjunath R T, was travelling from Guligenahalli to Sira on August 12, 2025, when he purchased the Rs 15 ticket by paying Rs 500.

According to his complaint, neither he nor the conductor had the exact change. The conductor issued the ticket and wrote Rs 485 on its reverse to acknowledge the outstanding amount.

When the bus reached Sira bus stand, KSRTC checking inspectors examined the tickets. Manjunath said he had to catch another bus to Chitradurga urgently and left without collecting his balance.

On August 16, 2025, he submitted a written application to the corporation seeking a refund and enclosed the ticket. Although the KSRTC acknowledged receipt of his request, the amount remained unpaid.

Subsequently, he sent a legal notice on September 10, 2025, before filing a consumer complaint on September 30, 2025.

Manjunath sought a refund of Rs 485 with interest, Rs 1 lakh in compensation for mental agony, Rs 25,000 for financial loss, Rs 50,000 towards complaint expenses and Rs 3,001 towards legal notice expenses.

KSRTC disputes passenger’s claim

The KSRTC denied that Manjunath had travelled on the bus and questioned the authenticity of the ticket. The corporation cited an inspection report that recorded Rs 456 in excess cash with the conductor and said disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against him.

It also alleged that the passenger had filed a false complaint to help the conductor.

However, the conductor admitted receiving Rs 500 for the Rs 15 ticket and writing Rs 485 on its reverse. He also stated that he had deposited Rs 456 with the depot following the inspection.

The commission noted that the KSRTC had failed to establish that the ticket was fabricated or issued to someone else. Its electronic records confirmed that the ticket had been sold on August 12, 2025.

It further observed that the corporation’s internal accounting discrepancies and disciplinary proceedings against its employee could not override the passenger’s consumer rights.

Commission holds KSRTC liable

The commission held the KSRTC vicariously liable for its employee’s actions and found deficiency in service. However, it dismissed the complaint against the conductor, ruling that personal liability could not be imposed on him.

The corporation was directed to refund Rs 485 with 9% annual interest from September 30, 2025, until realisation. It must also pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 6,000 towards litigation costs.

The total payout was fixed at Rs 11,485, excluding interest. The KSRTC has 45 days from receipt or knowledge of the order to comply.

Takeaway

Internal accounting discrepancies or disciplinary proceedings against staff cannot justify withholding a passenger’s rightful refund. Consumers who face similar issues can document their claims, submit written refund requests and approach the appropriate consumer commission if the grievance remains unresolved.