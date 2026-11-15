A Jaipur restaurant has been directed to pay Rs 10,000 to a customer after rounding up his Valentine’s Day dinner bill by 50 paise despite his objection to the additional charge while making a digital payment through UPI, The Indian Express reported.

The Jaipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that collecting the additional amount without the customer’s authorisation amounted to an unfair trade practice. It also found deficiency in service, observing that the restaurant had failed to address the customer’s grievance in a timely manner.

The commission, comprising president Subesingh Yadav and members Ashutosh and Hemlata Agrawal, passed the order on October 27. It directed the restaurant to refund the excess 50 paise and pay Rs 7,000 as compensation for mental and physical harassment, along with Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

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According to The Indian Express, the complainant, a 50-year-old Jaipur resident, had visited the restaurant with his family on February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day and his wedding anniversary.

The dinner, however, ended in a dispute after the restaurant rounded up the bill of Rs 1,648.50 to Rs 1,649.

Restaurant insists on rounding up bill

The complainant said that after dinner, he was presented with a bill of Rs 1,648.50. However, the restaurant allegedly added another 50 paise and demanded Rs 1,649.

When he objected to the additional charge, pointing out that he was making the payment through UPI and could pay the exact amount, the restaurant staff allegedly insisted that rounding off was mandatory under its policy.

The customer further alleged that the staff behaved rudely and pressured him to pay the rounded-up amount. Since he was dining with his family, he felt compelled to make the payment of Rs 1,649 through UPI.

He argued that the rounding-off policy had not been disclosed before he availed the restaurant’s services and that the additional charge was unauthorised.

The restaurant did not appear before the consumer commission despite being served notice, and the proceedings were conducted ex parte.

Commission cites earlier consumer ruling

In its order, the commission held that collecting an additional 50 paise through rounding off the bill amounted to an unfair trade practice.

It also referred to the Rajasthan State Consumer Commission’s decision in Parasrampuria Mart v Nandkishore Sahu, observing that a business cannot arbitrarily round off a bill to collect an additional amount from a customer without authorisation.

The commission concluded that the restaurant’s decision to increase the bill from Rs 1,648.50 to Rs 1,649, without the customer’s consent, fell within the category of an unfair trade practice.

It further observed that the failure to resolve the customer’s grievance in a timely manner amounted to deficiency in service.

Restaurant ordered to pay Rs 10,000

The commission directed the restaurant to refund the additional 50 paise collected from the customer.

It also ordered payment of Rs 7,000 as compensation for mental and physical harassment and Rs 3,000 towards litigation expenses.

The total compensation and litigation costs amount to Rs 10,000, in addition to the refund of 50 paise.

Takeaway

Consumers making digital payments should check the final amount before completing a transaction. If a restaurant or retailer adds an unexplained charge, customers can retain the bill and payment receipt and raise the issue with the establishment before approaching the appropriate consumer commission.