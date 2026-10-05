A consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh has directed a private insurance company to pay Rs 50 lakh to the nominee of a man who died in a road accident, The Indian Express reported. This development comes after the insurer rejected his claim alleging that there had been a “misrepresentation of facts”.

The Kurnool District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the insurer had failed to establish the specific misrepresentation it relied on while repudiating the claim. It also noted that the company’s own investigator had verified the accident as genuine and found the cause of death consistent with the post-mortem report.

The commission additionally awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards costs.

According to The Indian Express, the order was passed on October 1 by commission president Karanam Kishore Kumar and members N Narayana Reddy and S Nazima Kausar.

Man dies after motorcycle accident

The complaint was filed by Yellala Jagadeeshawara Reddy, the brother and nominee of Divakar Reddy Yellala.

On April 14, 2025, Divakar was riding his motorcycle on NH-40 near Ganesh Godown in Govindapalle village, Sirivella, at around 11:30 pm when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him.

He sustained bleeding head injuries and died at the spot. The post-mortem report recorded “Head Injury” as the cause of death.

On December 19, 2024, the insurance policy had commenced and remained valid until December 18, 2025. It carried a Rs 50 lakh sum assured, while the premium paid was Rs 4,767. The nominee submitted the claim on May 8, 2025.

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Insurer cites ‘misrepresentation of facts’

The insurer subsequently sought additional documents before rejecting the claim. In an email dated June 28, 2025, it reportedly informed the nominee that scrutiny and verification had revealed “misrepresentation of facts” to obtain the insurance benefit and that the claim did not fall within the policy terms.

Before the consumer commission, the insurer argued that the nominee had failed to submit documents despite repeated requests. It referred to letters dated May 17, May 19, May 21 and May 25 seeking documents, including the final police report.

The nominee disputed the insurer’s position and challenged the rejection of the Rs 50 lakh claim.

Commission finds no proof that notices were served

The commission examined the insurer’s claim that it had repeatedly sought documents from the nominee. It found that the insurer had not produced evidence showing that those communications had actually reached the complainant, The Indian Express reported.

There were no postal receipts, acknowledgements, tracking reports, courier records, email delivery reports or other documentary material establishing that the notices had been dispatched and served.

The commission held that merely mentioning the dates of communications was not sufficient.

The insurer, it said, had the burden of establishing that the nominee had been asked to furnish the documents and had been given a reasonable opportunity to do so.

Insurer’s own investigation supported the accident

The commission also examined the insurer’s field verification report. Its investigator had found the accident to be genuine and the cause of death consistent with the post-mortem report.

The commission noted that this investigation supported the complainant’s account of the accident and death.

It then examined the insurer’s allegation of misrepresentation and found that the company had not identified the specific fact allegedly misrepresented by the deceased.

The insurer had failed to establish what information was allegedly false, when the alleged misrepresentation was made or how it was material to the acceptance of the insurance risk, the commission observed.

No evidence that missing police report invalidated claim

The commission also rejected the insurer’s contention concerning the final police report. It found that the company had not shown that the absence of the final police report extinguished or suspended its liability under the policy.

There was also no evidence to establish that the final police report contained any finding adverse to the insurance claim.

Therefore, the commission concluded that the repudiation was not supported by a valid and substantiated ground under the policy terms.

“The rejection/non-settlement of the claim by the Opposite Party, without establishing a valid and substantiated ground under the policy terms and conditions, amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said.

Rs 50.25 lakh relief ordered

The commission directed the insurer to pay Rs 50 lakh towards the sum assured, Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards costs. The insurer was given 45 days from receipt of the order to comply.

If the Rs 50 lakh sum assured is not paid within that period, it will carry 9% annual interest from October 6, 2025, the date on which the complaint was filed, until realisation.

Takeaway

The order notes that an insurer seeking to reject a claim on grounds of misrepresentation must establish the specific information that was allegedly misstated and demonstrate its relevance to the insurance contract.

The case also talks about the importance of proper communication when additional documents are sought during claim processing. The commission found that the insurer could not establish that its requests had actually been served on the nominee.

For nominees and policyholders, maintaining claim forms, correspondence, document-submission records and investigation-related communications can be important when challenging a claim rejection before a consumer commission.