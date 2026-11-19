A Telangana consumer commission directed an insurance company to pay Rs 20 lakh to the family of a man who drowned in a village tank, six days after buying an accident insurance policy. The insurer rejected the claim on the ground that the deceased may have consumed toddy before the accident, but the commission found no reliable evidence to prove intoxication.

According to an Indian Express report, the Nizamabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the insurer failed to establish that alcohol connected to the accidental death. It ordered payment of the full insured amount, along with interest, compensation and litigation costs.

The case was filed by the deceased man’s wife and their two children. They had challenged the insurance company’s decision to reject a Rs 20 lakh accidental death insurance claim after the man’s death on March 30, 2025.

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The man had purchased a one-year group personal accident policy for a premium of Rs 1,000 through his bank account. The policy ran from March 24, 2025, to March 23, 2026, and his wife was named as the nominee.

On March 30, 2025, he went to a village tank to attend nature’s call. He accidentally fell into the tank and drowned. The post-mortem report attributed his death to asphyxia due to drowning.

After conducting an inquest and recording witness statements, Jakranpally police found no suspicious circumstances. In its final report, the police described the death as accidental.

The family of deceased submitted an insurance claim on April 25, 2025. The insurance company rejected it on June 18, 2025.

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Why the insurer rejected the claim

The insurance company argued that the man had consumed toddy, a traditional alcoholic drink made from fermented palm sap, with acquaintances near the tank before the incident.

The insurer relied on witness statements and call detail records to argue that alcohol could have impaired his judgment and contributed to the accident. It said the alleged consumption brought the death within the policy’s alcohol-related exclusion clause.

The policy excluded accidents that occurred while the insured person was under the influence of, or affected by, alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants. The exclusion did not apply to substances prescribed by a physician and taken as directed.

The insurer argued that alcohol did not need to be the sole cause of the accident for the exclusion to apply.

What the commission found

The commission said that call detail records could establish communication or association between people, but they could not prove intoxication. It also said that statements alleging toddy consumption had to be assessed against the policy wording and the remaining evidence.

The Indian Express report added that the commission found that the insurer had not produced any medical, toxicological or other reliable evidence to show that the man was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

While the post-mortem established drowning as the cause of death, it could not independently prove or disprove intoxication without specific findings relating to alcohol.

The commission also distinguished the judicial precedents cited by the insurer, noting that those cases involved intoxication while driving. It held that the insurer had not established the facts required to apply the alcohol-related exclusion in this case.

“The opposite party has not placed any cogent and reliable evidence on record to establish that the deceased was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident or that the alleged consumption of alcohol had any causal connection with his accidental death,” the commission said.

It added that the accidental nature of the death, combined with the insurer’s failure to establish the exclusion, made the rejection a deficiency in service.

Compensation awarded and what the ruling means

The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the insurance company to pay Rs 20 lakh with 9 per cent annual interest from October 7, 2025, the date the complaint was filed, until the amount is realised.

The man’s wife was awarded Rs 10 lakh, while each of the two children was awarded Rs 5 lakh, along with proportionate interest.

The insurer was also directed to pay Rs 5,000 towards mental agony and inconvenience caused to the family, and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

The order was passed by commission president Suvarna Jayasri and member I Nageswara Rao on October 27.

The ruling makes clear that an insurer cannot reject an accidental death claim merely because the insured person allegedly consumed alcohol before the accident. The insurer must produce reliable evidence of intoxication and establish that the policy’s exclusion clause applies to the circumstances of the case.

The decision is important for families facing similar claim rejections, especially where the insurer relies on allegations, witness statements or indirect evidence rather than medical or toxicological proof.

Consumers aggrieved by insurance claim rejections can approach their state consumer commission. In Telangana, the consumer helpline number is 0771-2582902. They may also contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

The case shows that insurance companies must substantiate exclusion clauses with credible evidence. A mere allegation of alcohol consumption, without proof of intoxication or a direct link to the accident, is not enough to deny a legitimate accidental death claim.